Steelers vs Ravens weather report: What's in store for Week 18 clash in Baltimore?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are set to face off on Sunday. Both teams come into the game with winning records and can reflect on a successful 2023.

The Ravens have clinched the number one seed in the AFC Conference, while the Steelers are hunting for a postseason spot. The game has all the makings of a classic as two of the best run-heavy offenses clash.

What is the weather like in Baltimore on Saturday?

According to BET MGM, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore.

The predicted daytime high is 40 degrees, while AccuWeather‘s RealFeel day temperature is 36 degrees.

Furthermore, there is a 55% daytime chance of rain and a 0% daytime chance of thunderstorms. The projected daytime rain accumulation is 0.02 inches, while the daytime wind is predicted at ESE 8 mph, with wind gusts of 35 mph.

Steelers vs Ravens injury report

According to the Pittsburgh Steelers website, three players are questionable for the crunch matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The players are defensive back Trenton Thompson, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker Elandon Roberts.

As for the Baltimore Ravens, six players have been ruled out of the game. They are wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., linebacker Malik Harrison, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, quarterback Lamar Jackson, cornerback Daryl Worley and guard Kevin Zeitler. Some other players are doubtful and questionable as the season curtain draws closer.

How to watch Steelers vs Ravens live

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will headline the last Saturday games of the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens have nothing to play for. They have already secured the first seed in the AFC Conference, while the Steelers have it all to play for.

The Ravens are set to rest MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, with the dual-threat QB a healthy scratch for the matchup. The Ravens will also have a much-deserved wildcard round bye to look forward to.

As for the Steelers, Mike Tomlin and Co. are fighting for a wildcard spot and must win the game for a chance. It is going to be an entertaining affair in Baltimore.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/ESPN

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

