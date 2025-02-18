Stephon Gilmore Landing Spots: Top 3 teams that should pursue star CB in 2025 NFL free agency 

One of the more under-the-radar free agents this offseason is cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Despite being a 13-year veteran, he had a strong 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, as he had nine pass deflections and an interception in 15 games (all starts).

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year should have a market, so here's a closer look at which teams are the better option for the veteran cornerback.

Top 3 landing spots for Stephon Gilmore in 2025 NFL free agency

#1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been brutal at defending the pass as they were last in the NFL in 2024 as they allowed 257.4 passing yards per game. They are bringing back the same secondary outside of safety Andre Cisco being an unrestricted free agent so the new regime in Jacksonville can look to add a savvy veteran at cornerback.

The team is in a good position to improve and having a player who still has 22 pass deflections in his previous 32 games is something valuable for a team looking to make the playoffs in 2025.

#2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could be ready for a reunion with Stephon Gilmore as Jourdan Lewis, Israel Mujuamu and Amani Oruwariye are all unrestricted free agents this offseason. With a lot of needs happening through the draft, this is a chance to get a veteran back on this side of the football and play well for a team attempting to be a contender after missing the playoffs last season.

This is not going to eat up much of the available cap space while also returning a cornerback who had 13 pass deflections and a pair of interceptions for the Dallas defense in 2023. There was not a bad breakup or anything so the possibility makes sense for both sides.

#3. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals defense looked like Swiss cheese throughout the year and was a major reason why the team failed to make the playoffs. Getting a veteran in the secondary is going to be critical to the team's success and Stephon Gilmore has shown more than enough to prove he still has it.

This is not going to cost the team a fortune either as they continue to work on contract extensions with both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, so this move could prove to be a cost-effective addition for the Bengals.

