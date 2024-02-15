Steve Wilks Replacements: 5 best candidates for 49ers' defensive coordinator role ft. Mike Vrabel

Days after their harrowing overtime loss in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers announced they were moving on from Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator. While their defense did well in patches in the championship game, they were poor during the NFC playoffs, forcing the offense to claw back deficits both against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

That could have contributed to the fatigue on offense late in the title game, not to mention Steve Wilks failing to prepare for the play that allowed Mecole Hardman to score even though Andy Reid has run the same play before.

Now, Kyle Shanahan will be on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator for the second successive year after he lost DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans a year previously. Here are some of the coaches he could look to hire as defensive coordinators.

Potential candidates to replace Steve Wilks at 49ers

#1 - Mike Vrabel

The 2021 NFL Head Coach of the Year with the Tennessee Titans was dismissed from his position at the end of this season in a move few saw coming. It was widely assumed he would get another job as a head coach somewhere else but he is still looking for a job.

The 49ers should not miss the opportunity. He can inspire his charges and has experience winning championships as a player under Bill Belichick. One of DeMeco Ryans' greatest strengths was getting the players to buy into his methods and Vrabel brings similar vibes.

#2 - Brendan Daly

If you cannot beat them, might as well hire from them. The San Francisco 49ers should take a good look at Brendan Daly, the current linebackers coach for the Chiefs. He has six Super Bowl rings under his belt and brings a winning resume.

He was with the New England Patriots from 2014 to 2018 before moving to the Kansas City Chiefs. Involvement in two dynasties is no laughing matter and he has experience working under Bill Belichick and Steve Spagnuolo, two of the best defensive minds in the league.

#3 - Jerry Gray

Jerry Gray is an NFL veteran and joined the Atlanta Falcons as the assistant head coach/defense of the Atlanta Falcons. The NFC South team had a torrid time last year, but their defense finished 11th in the league for yards allowed and gave them a chance until the very end to make the playoffs.

He has extensive experience and could be open to a new opportunity. They have a new head coach in Raheem Morris, who as a former defensive coordinator might have his own plans for the defense.

He has also brought in Jimmy Lake with him from the Los Angeles Rams as his defensive coordinator. Gray has been involved in the NFL since 1997 on the defensive side of the ball and could bring much-needed experience.

#4 - Al Holcomb

Another experienced hire could be Al Holcomb. He was the senior defensive assistant with the Buffalo Bills until last season and has been promoted to linebackers coach this year. But a defensive coordinator opportunity for him could be too good to turn down.

He has experience of winning a Super Bowl too as a defensive assistant with the New York Giants, when they defeated Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Maybe that is what the 49ers need, a person who knows how to stop a great quarterback and defeat a dynasty in the Super Bowl.

#5 - Chris Harris

If the 49ers do not get Mike Vrabel, they could go for one of his assistants, Chris Harris. He has been the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Titans since 2023 and was interviewed by Kyle Shanahan prior to hiring Steve Wilks.

With coaching changes in Tennessee, Harris might be looking for a new opportunity. New boss Brian Callahan has brought in Dennard Wilson from the Baltimore Ravens as his defensive coordinator. Chris Harris might feel he has a better opportunity starting elsewhere, and the 49ers would allow him to compete for championships immediately.