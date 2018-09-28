Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
'Straight baller' Goff hailed after hitting new heights in Rams win

28 Sep 2018
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff

Head coach Sean McVay and Los Angeles Rams team-mates lavished praise on "straight baller" Jared Goff after he inspired a 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

Quarterback Goff set career-highs by passing for 465 yards and five touchdowns as the Rams continued their perfect start to the season to go 4-0.

Goff became the first Rams quarterback since Kurt Warner back in the Super Bowl XXXIV-winning campaign of 1999 to throw five touchdown passes in a game.

"The dude is a straight baller being that accurate delivering the ball," said wide receiver Robert Woods, who accounted for one TD and 101 receiving yards.

"Just standing tall in the pocket, making the right decisions and leading this team."

McVay said: "Can't say enough about that performance of Jared Goff. It was just great command by him."

The highlight for Goff was when he picked out Cooper Kupp with a 70-yard touchdown pass to help put the Rams 14-10 up in the second quarter.

"I was fired up about that one because that was one we kind of had tweaked with during the week," Goff said. "And it came out again - kind of just how we pictured it and wanted it to."

