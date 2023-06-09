Super Bowl vs Champions League final: Could Man City vs Inter surpass Chiefs vs Eagles numbers? 

The Super Bowl 2023 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was one for the ages. Eventually, it was Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs who hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

Interestingly, this year's big game was also the most-watched Super Bowl in the history of the NFL. As per reports, the grand event had an estimated 200 million viewers tuning in from across the globe, of which 115.1 million were from the U.S.

However, the Super Bowl viewership is dwarfed in comparison to the UEFA Champions League final in general. According to reports, the UCL final generally attracts between 380 million to 400 million spectators worldwide.

Nonetheless, some reports suggest that last year's UCL final between Real Madrid and Liverpool drew nearly 700 million viewers at one point in the game.

This year's contest between Inter Milan and Manchester City is expected to draw similar numbers.

Top 5 most-watched Super Bowls in NFL history

Here, we take a look at the top five most-watched Super Bowls in U.S. history:

#1. Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 2023 by a score of 38-35. The game saw a reported 115.1 million viewers tune into the game

#2. Super Bowl 2015: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl 2015. As per reports, a total of 114.4 viewers tuned in to watch the game.

#3. Super Bowl 2014: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

The Seahawks beat the Broncos 43-8 in the big game in 2014. A reported total of 112.19 viewers turned in for the game.

#4. Super Bowl 2016: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10 in the big game in 2016. The game reportedly brought in a whopping 111.9 million viewers.

#5. Super Bowl 2012: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

The Giants beat the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in 2012. A reported 111.35 million viewers tuned in to watch the game.

