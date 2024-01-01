By this point, Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift should be recognized as one of the biggest gifts the NFL can receive.

American football has always been popular, but it did not become something the majority of women could gravitate toward until the pop star was seen in the stands of Arrowhead in September. But unbeknownst to the general public at the time, she was already dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

X/Twitter user LavenderKelce recently shared a theory about their relationship, saying that Swift wore a yellow dress (one of the defending Super Bowl champions' colors) at an August 7 (8/7 in US writing) concert and sand cryptic lyrics.

Biggest performers in Travis Kelce, Chiefs' divisional clincher vs. Bengals

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially AFC West champions for the eighth consecutive season after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17 on Sunday, but the eight-time Pro Bowler's individual performance has left much to be desired.

Travis Kelce had just three catches for 16 yards, one less than Noah Gray, who had the same number of receptions.

Not that it would have mattered, as Patrick Mahomes found other ways to attack: rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, who amassed a game-high 127 yards from just five catches, and sophomore running back Isiah Pacheco, who had 130 rushing yards from 18 carries and caught the team's only touchdown pass.

The defense, however, was the true star of the show, sacking Jake Browning six times. Safety Justin Reid had two of them on his own, while three others, including captain Chris Jones, had at least one each.

And finally, kicker Harrison Butker had a prolific day, hitting six consecutive field goals to end the Bengals' playoff hopes.

Next up for the Chiefs is a visit to the already-eliminated Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Andy Reid is already considering resting Kelce and the rest of the starters. Regardless, Mahomes is ready for whatever happens, as he told reporters after the game (NBC Sports):

“If he wants us to build off this momentum, I’ll be ready to roll. If he wants to give us some rest I’ll get that rest, prepare for whoever we’re going to play, and get ready for the playoffs.”

The date and time of the game will be announced after the end of the playing week.