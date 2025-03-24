Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Todd Bowles and Co. after free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared in the playoffs last year and are returning most of their roster for the upcoming season. This means that they are in a good position to compete, but can still improve their chances by adding upgrades.

Todd Bowles and Co. have been relatively quiet during the free agency period, but could potentially approach the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft according to the following mock draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL mock draft for 5 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 19: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Crimson Tide

The Buccaneers brought back Lavonte David on a new one-year contract this year, but at 35 years old, he appears to be nearing the end of his career. He is a franchise legend and has been a staple of their defense for more than a decade.

Potentially drafting Jihaad Campbell in the first round gives them a plan for their future while also adding an impact player who should be a Day 1 starter.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 53: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

One of the biggest issues in Tampa Bay this year is the overall depth of its cornerbacks. It would be wise to address this in the 2025 NFL Draft, ideally in the early rounds. Benjamin Morrison is one of the most talented prospects in the position and could be a major upgrade for the defense.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 84: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia Bulldogs

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Buccaneers will select Tate Ratledge in the third round. The interior of their offensive line is relatively weak, so the pick makes sense to address one of their positions of need.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 121: Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia Bulldogs

Vita Vea is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the entire NFL, but the Buccaneers are relatively thin behind him. Warren Brinson can help improve their depth and could be an immediate rotational piece for their defense.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 157: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

A legitimate case can be made that edge rushers are the most impactful defensive players in football. Many teams focus on having as many weapons in this position as possible, so they are often popular targets throughout any draft. Jared Ivey profiles as a potential late-round sleeper who could develop into a productive pass rusher.

