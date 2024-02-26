Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-round mock draft: Bucs find potential Mike Evans' replacement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the NFC divisional round as they won the NFC South, which was a surprise.

Tampa Bay enters the 2024 NFL draft with seven picks, including 26th overall. So, let's use SportsKeeda's mock draft simulator to map out how its draft might go.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-round mock draft: Day 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Round 1, Pick 26: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help at edge rusher, but most were gone in the simulator. So the Bucs get their center of the future in Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Powers-Johnson can become an immediate starter for the Buccaneers, as addressing the offensive line is a must for Tampa Bay this off-season.

Day 2: Round 2, Pick 57: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

Tampa Bay gets Adisa Isaac in the second round.

In the second round, the Buccaneers address their need for an edge rusher by drafting Penn State's Adisa Isaac with the 57th overall pick.

Isaac can come in and compete for a starting job right away or play in a rotation. However, getting someone to get after the quarterback is key for the Bucs.

Last season, Isaac recorded 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Round 3, Pick 89: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

In the third round, the Buccaneers select Ja'Lynn Polk, a potential replacement for Mike Evans, a pending free agent.

Last season with the Washington Huskies, Polk recorded 69 receptions for 1,159 and nine touchdowns this season.

Day 3: Round 4, Pick 126: Jahdae Barron, S, Texas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Day 3 by adding to their secondary by selecting Jahdae Barron, a safety out of Texas.

The Bucs need help at safety to start opposite Antoine Winfield Jr., one of the best safeties in the NFL. Barron can learn from Winfield Jr. and chip in on special teams if he does not get to start.

Round 6, Pick 203: Blake Watson, RB, Memphis

Tampa Bay has Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds as their top two backs for 2024. However, adding someone in the later rounds to develop behind them is critical for the Buccaneers.

With the 203rd pick, Tampa Bay selects Memphis running back Blake Watson. Last season, Watson rushed for 1,152 yards on 192 carries and 14 touchdowns.

Round 7, Pick 244: Jaheim Thomas, EDGE, Arkansas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers double down on edge rushers by selecting Jaheim Thomas in the seventh round.

Thomas will have to compete for a roster spot in training camp. But last season, he recorded 3.5 sacks and could help on special teams in the NFL.

Round 7, Pick 255: Jalon Calhoun, WR, Duke

With its final pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Tampa Bay drafts wide receiver Jalon Calhoun out of Duke.

If Mike Evans leaves in free agency, drafting two WRs makes sense, as Calhoun will compete for a job or could be a practice squad player.

Calhoun recorded 50 receptions for 666 yards and four touchdowns.

Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator