Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff chances: Week 18 clinching scenarios for Baker Mayfield and co.

After the Week 16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they would have a better chance of making the playoffs if they avoided defeat against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. However, the Bucs lost to the Saints and things might now be trickier.

Following that Week 17 match, the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are third in the NFC South with one game remaining, while both New Orleans and Tampa Bay are at 8-8.

The Buccaneers will tie their record for the longest streak of straight playoff berths if they can claim a spot in the postseason next weekend. From 1999 to 2002, they qualified for the playoffs four times in a row.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 18 playoff picture

Despite making things more difficult for themselves following their Week 17 setback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in charge of their postseason destiny. They fell 23-13 to the Saints, whom they could have defeated to claim the NFC South title.

In Week 18, if the Bucs win against the Carolina Panthers, they will still guarantee a berth in the playoffs. Even at 8-9, the Bucs would still have a chance at a postseason berth if a few other games go their way, considering how the conference has played this season.

The winner of the Saints and Falcons game next week will pass the Buccaneers and capture the No. 4 seed if they are again unable to defeat the Panthers.

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still make the playoffs?

Our NFL Playoff Predictor projects that the Bucs will make the NFL Playoffs as the #4 seed in the NFC.

Can the Buccaneers still win the NFC South?

As things stand, the Buccaneers cannot afford to lose to the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 if they hope to win their division. If they triumph, their superior record against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will allow them to win their division.

The Falcons cannot prevent the Buccaneers from winning the division, even if they win their last game against the Saints.

Both New Orleans and Tampa Bay would finish 9-8 if they win in Week 18. However, the Buccaneers would prevail in the NFC South since they have a superior record in conference games and against the same opponents they faced with the Saints.

If they both lose, the Falcons, with an 8-9 record against their shared opponents, would win the division.