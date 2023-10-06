Taylor Swift reportedly left New York City ahead of Travis Kelce's 34th birthday days before Chiefs vs Vikings

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be enjoying a healthy and happy moment, with the pair rumored to be in a relationship over the past month. But being two famous people, there's no doubt that, every once in a while, their own lives will get in the way.

A report from Page Six states that Taylor Swift was spotted leaving New York City just one day before Kelce's birthday, October 5. At this point, it's unclear whether she traveled to Kansas City to surprise him, especially as the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to travel to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

With Kelce having a previous work commitment on October 5 and with Wednesday being the most important practice day for a team in preparation for a game, it's natural to wonder whether he would even have time to meet Swift. Still, with no confirmation whatsoever of what happened, it's only speculation by now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What's going on between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Rumors say the pair first met after the singer's July 9 concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

With one of the biggest fanbases in the world, it took just three days for Taylor Swift fans to get to know everything about Travis Kelce. She went crazy when Kelce scored a touchdown in the third quarter, extending the score to 41-0 in a rout of the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, she attended the second game of the season, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the New York Jets in a narrow 23-20 game. NBC had a camera positioned to take shots of Swift, recording some of her reactions during the game.

There has been no official confirmation if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in a serious relationship, but it looks like a matter of time before they make it official. Until there, rumors will be rumors, but the league is clearly enjoying the fact that a global population could become football fans out of nowhere.

It's unclear if she'll attend the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.