Taylor Swift slammed by fans for ignoring Travis Kelce's friendship offer - “Closest she'll ever come to getting a ring”

Travis Kelce has a bone to pick with Taylor Swift.

Having attended her concert during the Eras Tour, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attempted to give his friendship bracelet to Swift. However, the pop star declined to see the NFL icon.

Fans, siding with Kelce, ended up trolling Swift for her refusal to see him. While some conversation circled around the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, fans wanted the singer to reach out to the TE.

Scott Barrett @ScottBarrettDFB @NFL_DovKleiman @TMZ closest she'll ever come to getting a ring

One Twitter user wrote:

"Closest she'll ever come to getting a ring".

Carne🇼🇸🇵🇷 @jacob__quiles She’s mid as fuck. Who the fuck wants to date someone from bum ass reading PA twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

messinadress @Messinadress1 Was talking to my husband about this and I’m like get it Taylor he’s hot AF and my husbands over here like you think he’s attractive …? Yes sir very much so lol twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

A lot of people stated that they weren't fans of the singer, and were kind of glad that Taylor didn't meet Travis Kelce.

"Travis dodged a bullet."

Daniel @dkpapin @NFL_DovKleiman @TMZ Travis dodged a bullet

YouGottaBillieve @ugottabillieve @NFL_DovKleiman @TMZ Probably for the best so he doesn’t get a song written about him.

⚡️Sports Debate with Charles⚡️ @SportsDebate23 @NFL_DovKleiman @TMZ Don't do it Travis! Unless you want a song about you lolol

Other users, who are familiar with Taylor Swift's discography, spoke about the singer and the songs she has written over earlier relationships. Apparently, many fans believe Kelce could have had a song written about him.

The reaction, of course, came after Kelce revealed that he was butthurt after the rejection. Jason and Travis Kelce discussed the situation on the New Heights podcast, also speaking about Taylor being a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Here's what Travis said:

“I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Jason replied:

"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She's a big Eagles fan. Maybe she just made something up and just didn't wanna talk to you".

Travis Kelce has been linked to another singer in the past few months

Following his recent breakup, Kelce has been connected to Megan Thee Stallion. Though there was no further comment or confirmation on the matter, fans remained surprised at the meetup.

The two were linked from the CMT Music Awards held in Texas, where they were also seen conversing.

While on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, ESPN host Clinton Yates spoke about Stallion and Kelce, hinting at a possible interaction between the two. As per Yates, the entire thing was in Kelce's 'wheelhouse'.

"Let's just say that Travis has had cookout invites for a long time now," said Yates. "For a long time. And they are not given out by dudes. This is what I'm saying. So, this is completely within his wheelhouse".

Prior to the rumors, Travis Kelce was dating Kayla Nicole. The former couple had a rather public breakup, with both parties addressing the situation months after their separation.