Tee Higgins Injury Update. Is the Cincinnati Bengals' WR playing against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Tee Higgins is currently injury-free, as the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver comes away unscathed from their Buffalo Bills matchup. Higgins is the second-best wide receiver on the Bengals and the second-most targeted player on the team. His availability will likely go a long way in the Bengals' quest to compete against an all-conquering Kansas City Chiefs team.

Higgins, a second-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has missed just a handful of games since he was drafted into the league. He missed just one game in the current NFL season, and barring any unfortunate scenarios this week, he will be lining up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Tee Higgins, along with fellow Top 15 receiver Ja'Marr Chase, make up the other half of the league's best wide receiver corps.

Tee Higgins' fantasy outlook

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, Tee Higgins was heralded as a good second-option wide receiver in the NFL, and he has lived up to such lofty expectations. Higgins would be a solid first option for most NFL teams, but he has been satisfied with the WR role at the Bengals. Higgins has put up over 900 receiving yards in his three regular seasons while throwing in at least six touchdowns per season. He might be the second option for the Bengals, but his productivity will make most NFL offensive coordinators blush.

Last time, Higgins had a rather quiet outing by his high standards. But that didn't stop him from drawing a vital defensive pass interference call on third down to begin the fourth quarter, eventually helping the Cincinnati Bengals extend their lead. After their victory against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins will next face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for a place in the 2023 Super Bowl.

ClemsonSportsNetwork @ClemsonSportNet Tee Higgins pulling off a one-handed snag in these conditions is insane Tee Higgins pulling off a one-handed snag in these conditions is insane 👀 https://t.co/jNtPD994zS

How is Tee Higgins performing this season?

Tee Higgins is having a solid 2022-2023 season, with the Clemson University alum helping the Cincinnati Bengals make yet another deep playoff run. Higgins put up solid stats alongside Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and he remained a reliable option for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows.

Higgins has stacked up yet another solid stat line for the season, further justifying the Bengals' decision to draft him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Higgins has put up a stat line of 74 receptions, 1,029 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns for the season.

