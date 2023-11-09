Tee Higgins injury update: Latest on Bengals WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

Surprisingly, wide receiver Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals was added to the team's initial injury report of the week. According to league sources, Higgins suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday's practice, the extent of which is still unknown. He felt something in his hamstring during the session, and it was stated that he moved cautiously in the locker room.

When the Bengals play the Houston Texans in Week 10, the receiver should have no problems playing as Higgins was only partially involved during practice to avoid exacerbating an injury worry.

The practice injury report, which will be revealed on Thursday, will clarify Higgins' odds of playing on Sunday.

After battling a rib fracture at one point this season, Tee Higgins seemed upbeat as he recorded his season-best 110 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-18 Week 9 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

When will Tee Higgins return?

The Cincinnati Bengals are in their groove, winning the last four games. They face the Houston Texans on Sunday, and several of their best offensive players could miss out.

Tee Higgins, a former second-round draft pick, seems to have developed an injury during practice on Wednesday, as seen by his listing as a limited participant on the injury report.

Since we are still unsure of the injury's severity, it is still uncertain how much Higgins' prospects of playing on Sunday will be impacted. To further illuminate the receiver's chances of playing, the status of the player in Thursday's report will be crucial.

This season, Higgins has racked up 27 receptions for 328 yards and two scores. Charlie Jones, Andrei Iosivas, and Trenton Irwin should play more minutes if Higgins is unable to play against the Texans.

