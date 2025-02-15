Tee Higgins replacements: 5 players who can take over Bengals WR's role

Tee Higgins has been one of the primary contributors to the Cincinnati Bengals' modern resurgence. The shifty wide receiver might be part of arguably the league's best one-two punch at WR alongside Ja'Marr Chase.

Ad

However, with Higgins' contract expiring this offseason, the Bengals might be in the market for a replacement. With that in mind, let's look at five players who could take over Tee Higgins' role on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five players who can take over Tee Higgins' role

5. Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams are set to part ways this offseason. Kupp has spent his entire career with the Rams, but Sean McVay's side has decided to move in a different direction.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kupp could slot in seamlessly as the Bengals' new WR2. His experience as a Super Bowl-winning pass catcher could do wonders for locker-room confidence. An offense of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp would be a nightmare for defensive coordinators in the AFC.

Ad

4. DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins will be a free agent after a mixed 2024 season this offseason. Hopkins started the season with the Tennessee Titans and ended it with the Kansas City Chiefs. He lost in Super Bowl LIX as the Eagles blew out the Chiefs.

The Bengals can move to sign Hopkins on a prove-it deal to replace Tee Higgins for now. It'll allow them to access their options with the perennial Pro Bowler and take their time drafting a long-term replacement. Or they could draft the next player on our list.

Ad

3. Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan is one of the best wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft class and a potential All-Pro level talent at his position. He has a pro-ready frame and shouldn't have a tough time transitioning into the NFL.

McMillan could seamlessly slot into the Cincinnati Bengals' WR2 role. His ability will keep defensive coordinators honest when covering Ja'Marr Chase on the other side of the field. He might not be as skilled as Tee Higgins yet, but he has a high ceiling that can be attained with proper coaching and reps with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is another perennial Pro Bowler who dealt with a shaky 2024 season. Cooper started out with the Cleveland Browns and ended up with the Buffalo Bills. He failed to move mountains on either franchise and could be on the move this offseason.

So, while Cooper might have lost a step, he's still talented enough to be an elite WR2 on a contender. Furthermore, he'll be significantly cheaper than Tee Higgins and could join on a short-term deal. If it works out, then the Bengals will have an even more dangerous pass-catching duo for Joe Burrow.

Ad

1. Davante Adams

Davante Adams is another elite wide receiver who played for two franchises in the 2024 season. However, he's the only one who finished the season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Adams is likely to be on the trade block in New York, and adding him could be a masterstroke for the Bengals. He could sign a reworked deal and extend his peak by catching passes from Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.