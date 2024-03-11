Tee Higgins replacements: 5 WRs Bengals can target to fix Joe Burrow-led offense

Tee Higgins finds himself in a difficult situation during the 2024 NFL offseason. He has been seeking a long-term contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he has failed to secure one. The organization has instead decided to place the franchise tag on him, a decision that he is apparently unhappy with.

With the 2024 NFL free agency period set to kick off this week, the Bengals may need to be in the market of finding a new wide receiver. Tee Higgins has reportedly requested to be traded after not getting a new contract and Tyler Boyd is also a pending free agent. Here are five targets they should consider when seeking out new weapons for Joe Burrow this year.

Tee Higgins replacements after trade request

Tee Higgins

#1 - Calvin Ridley

The 2024 NFL free agency class for wide receivers is headlined by Calvin Ridley. The Jacksonville Jaguars declined to offer him a new contract, making him a free agent. He exceeded 1,000 yards and scored eight touchdowns last season, so pairing him with Ja'Marr Chase could be a massive boost for the Bengals.

#2 - Marquise Brown

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly not bring back Marquise Brown this year as they rebuild their roster. Despie their weak offense last season, Brown still found his way to 574 yards and four touchdowns. In a much better offensive system in Cincinnati, and with an elite quarterback, he makes for an intriguing option to replace Tee Higgins.

#3 - Gabe Davis

If the Bengals are looking for a bit of a cheaper option in free agency, Gabe Davis makes sense as a poential target. He has been serving as the WR2 behind Stefon Diggs for the Buffalo Bills, so he can potentially play the same role behind Chase. He would give Burrow an established deep threat, which could open things up for the rest of their offense.

#4 - Brian Thomas Jr.

The Bengals currently own the 18th pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. They can surely use this pick on a wide receiver to replace Higgins if they choose to do so. With the top three prospects likely off of the board at this point, Brian Thomas Jr. could be their best option. He also could have a connection with Burrow and Chase as all three of them played for the LSU Tigers.

#5 - Troy Franklin

The 2024 NFL Draft class is loaded with strong wide receivers with several of them expected to be selected in the first round. Troy Franklin carries a similar build as Tee Higgins at 6-foot-3 and also has plenty of athelticism to go with it. He has totaled more than 2,200 yards and 23 touchdowns across the past two years with the Oregon Ducks, so he could be a good fit for the Bengals.