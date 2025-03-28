Tennessee Titans top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL draft prospects meeting with Brian Callahan and Co.

The Tennessee Titans, who own the No. 1 overall pick, have started meeting with prospects for their top 30 visits as the 2025 NFL draft draws nearer.

Each NFL team may invite up to 30 candidates for medical examinations, interviews and other informational sessions. These visits will continue into the days leading up to the NFL draft and may influence how teams arrange their selection boards.

It's crucial to know who the Titans are officially meeting on top 30 visits this year, even though they ended up selecting prospects they never met in the past.

Tracking the Tennessee Titans' top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Cam Jackson (defensive lineman) - Florida State

Cam Jackson is scheduled to visit the Tennessee Titans as part of a top 30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

After playing collegiate football for Memphis in his first three seasons in college, Jackson spent his final two years with the Florida Gators, where he recorded 69 total tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups.

2) Cam Ward (quarterback) - Miami

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tennessee will welcome Cam Ward, who is projected by many to be the first overall choice, for more pre-draft visits before the NFL draft in April.

Per reports, Ward's previous top 30 visit to the Titans went well. However, according to NFL rules, he was not permitted to throw or work out during that visit.

3) Shedeur Sanders (quarterback) - Colorado

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Shedeur Sanders will also visit the Tennessee Titans soon.

In his final two collegiate football seasons at Colorado, Sanders completed 651 passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and eight more rushing touchdowns.

It is anticipated that the Titans will select one of Ward and Sanders, who are regarded as the top two QB talents in the 2025 class.

4) Abdul Carter (linebacker) - Penn State

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Abdul Carter visited with the Tennessee Titans as part of the team's pre-draft evaluation process. He is also projected to be selected in the top three picks of this year's NFL draft, according to several analysts.

Carter is not expected to take on-field drills at Penn State's Pro Day on Friday due to a shoulder injury, but there is no sign that the problem will affect his preparedness for the 2025 season.

5) Travis Hunter (cornerback/wide receiver) - Colorado

Tennessee has also met with Travis Hunter of Colorado as part of its pre-draft evaluation process, according to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky.

Hunter initially spoke with the team during the NFL Combine, and before free agency began, it hosted him for an on-site visit.

Hunter recorded 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 scores while slotting in as a wide receiver for Colorado last season. However, he was also an impactful cornerback for the team, finishing first with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. His impressive performances throughout the 2024 season earned him the Heisman Trophy.

Other players the Titans are reportedly meeting on top 30 visits are:

6) Terrance Ferguson (tight end) - Oregon

7) Charles Grant (offensive tackle) - William & Mary

8) Kaleb Johnson (running back) - Iowa

