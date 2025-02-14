Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft: 3 teams that could draft Arizona WR

Former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is among the most coveted prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class. The 21-year-old had a fabulous junior year, finishing with 89 catches for 1,319 yards, the third-highest in college football in 2024 behind Bowling Green Falcons tight end Harold Fannin (1,555) and San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Nick Nash. He also had eight touchdown receptions, which ranked seventh in the Big 12 conference.

McMillan is expected to be the first wide receiver taken off the board in the draft. However, it's unclear which team will be fortunate enough to land the wide receiver. The Tennessee Titans are expected to pick either defensive end Abdul Carter or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the top pick. The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who hold the second and third pick respectively, are eyeing a new signal-caller.

McMillan is expected to be drafted anywhere between the fourth and the tenth pick in the draft. However, which team will land the wide receiver? Here are the three most likely candidates.

Tetairoa McMillan draft projection: Most likely landing spots for the WR

1) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are in desperate need of a wide receiver who can be a vertical threat. They had the joint-fewest 20+ yard passing plays (34) alongside the New York Giants and the joint-fewest 40+ yard plays (3), a record they shared with three other teams.

Tetairoa McMillan could be the solution to their issue. He could be the deep threat that would help quarterback Drake Maye exploit his stellar arm strength and turn the Patriots' offense into a juggernaut. New England holds the fourth pick in the draft and will likely have the chance to draft the wide receiver.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders also need a new signal-caller but likely won't get the opportunity to draft Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the top two quarterback prospects in the draft. If the Patriots pass on McMillan with the fourth pick, Las Vegas could take him with the sixth.

A receiving core of tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and McMillan could be enough to entice a free-agent quarterback to sign with the Raiders. If they cannot draft a signal-caller, Las Vegas can make the offense talented enough to prompt a veteran to consider them a landing spot.

3) Carolina Panthers

Through Week 7, the Carolina Panthers had a 1-6 record, had benched Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, and were looking set to pick first in the draft. In Week 8, they reinstated the sophomore star as the starter and while they lost and dropped to 1-7, it was the start of a resurgence few envisioned.

The Panthers won four of their last nine games and Young showcased glimpses of why the team traded a fortune to draft him first overall. The franchise now has a renewed belief in his ability to lead the offense but needs to surround him with the right pieces. They can start by giving him a stellar vertical threat in McMillan.

Carolina might have to trade up from the eighth spot to land the wide receiver, but if he falls in the draft, they'll gladly draft him.

