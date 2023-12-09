Texans-Jets weather report: What's in store for Week 14 at MetLife Stadium?

The New York Jets will lock horns with the Houston Texans in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 10, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Texans (7-5) are third in a competitive AFC South division but are on course to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Jets (4-8) are third in the AFC East and are on a five-game losing streak.

What is the weather like in MetLife Stadium, New Jersey on Sunday?

Ahead of the Texans-Jets clash, fans have been curious to know if the weather could impact the game in New Jersey.

According to reports, there's an 87% chance it could rain at MetLife Stadium during the Texans-Jets matchup. The temperature at the ground is expected to be around 58°F.

NFL Weather also reports that there could be gusts between 11-13 mph on Sunday.

Texans vs. Jets history: Last 5 matchups

Zach Wilson is set to start for the New York Jets in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets have won two of their last five games against the Houston Texans. Houston has emerged victorious on the other three occasions. The Jets got the better of the Texans 21-14, the last time these two teams met in Nov. 2021. Houston's last victory over New York, 29-22, came in Dec. 2018.

NFL Week 14: How to watch Texans vs. Jets live

The Houston Texans vs. New York Jets Week 14 NFL game will air on CBS. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be in the commentary booth for the matchup, while Melanie Collins will report from the sidelines.

Harlan will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Green will provide color commentary for the Texans-Jets game on Sunday. The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Houston Texans vs. New York Jets

: Houston Texans vs. New York Jets Stadium : MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Date : Sunday, Dec. 10

: Sunday, Dec. 10 Start Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Fubo TV