Texans-Ravens DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel ft. C.J. Stroud 

A DFS matchup can be set as the Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Houston (11-7) defeated the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round by a resounding 45-14 score at home. Baltimore (13 - 4) earned a first-round bye as the top seed in the AFC.

There is a disparity in salaries in some positions but great value in others in both DraftKings and FanDuel. Let's see which players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Saturday, Jan. 20

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Quarterbacks

C.J. Stroud (Texans) - DraftKings: $6,700; FanDuel: $7,200

The rookie quarterback impressed in his playoff debut with 274 yards passing and three touchdowns versus the Browns. Including the regular season, Stroud has nine starts with at least two touchdown passes. His DFS salary value is great given his performance last week in this playoff game against a good Ravens defense.

Lamar Jackson (Ravens) - DraftKings: $7,900; FanDuel: $8,700

Lamar Jackson is having a great season as he has seven games with 2+ touchdown passes. He faces a Texans defense that forced two interceptions from Joe Flacco in the Wild Card round. Jackson is still a threat with his feet, as he racked up 821 yards and five touchdowns. Despite his playoff woes, he looks to continue his strong play this postseason.

Running Backs

Devin Singletary (Texans) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $6,400

Singletary has helped the Texans' offense revive its running game with back-to-back rushing touchdown games (including the regular season). He is looking to continue finding the end zone against a Baltimore defense that has allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns per game.

Gus Edwards (Ravens) - DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $8,700

Edwards is familiar with reaching the end zone with three touchdowns in the Ravens' last four games. He shares the backfield with Justice Hill, which makes it even more impressive. Houston's defense is in the bottom half of the league in opponent rushing touchdowns allowed per game. Edwards is a safe option in a DFS lineup this week.

Wide Receivers

Nico Collins (Texans) - DraftKings: $7,100; FanDuel: $6,400

Collins has stepped up as Stroud's No. 1 option at receiver with three touchdowns in his last four games. With 5+ receptions and at least 80 yards receiving in three consecutive starts, Collins could be an issue for the Ravens' secondary as they have the fourth-highest opponent touchdown percentage (69.2 percent).

Zay Flowers (Ravens) - DraftKings: $6,000; FanDuel: $7,000

The Ravens' young wideout has been outstanding in his last two games on the field, with 20+ fantasy points in each. Veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman should be considered, but Flowers is a strong option. He also has 70+ receiving yards in those two games.

Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz (Texans) - DraftKings: $4,400; FanDuel: $5,800

One can make a case that Brevin Jordan could be considered in this slot when setting the DFS lineup. Schultz gets the slight edge here as he had a touchdown versus Cleveland last week on his lone reception. Stroud could lean on him in the intermediate passing game.

Isaiah Likely (Ravens) - DraftKings: $4,700; FanDuel: $5,500

Likely gets the call as Mark Andrews remains on the injured reserve list. The talented tight end has three touchdowns over the Ravens two games. In total, he has five in his last five starts. Jackson loves him when needing a big play, which is good news for those who play him this week.

