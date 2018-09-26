Texans safety Andre Hal in remission after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma

Andre Hal

Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is in remission after undergoing treatments for Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Hal will continue to be monitored while he advances through his protocols, according to team physician James Muntz.

The 26-year-old received a diagnosis from Muntz at Houston Methodist Hospital in June and has since been treated for the disease.

Hal revealed he never stopped working out, though he is not sure when he will be able to make his return.

"I didn't want chemo because I didn't want to miss this year. I wanted to play this year," Hal told reporters on Wednesday.

"I don't think people really thought I'd come back and play but I knew in my heart I wanted to come back and play.

"I had my faith in God. I did everything I could to beat this. The cancer went away."

Statement from #Texans team physician Dr. James Muntz on S Andre Hal. pic.twitter.com/fBsQDz84iw — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2018

Coach Bill O'Brien gave credit to Hal for his fight and commended him for never giving up.

"Andre Hal has been an unbelievable guy," O'Brien said. "Dre never wavered in his belief he would beat it, and he has. We'll take it day by day."

Hal started all 16 games for the Texans in 2017, his fourth season with the team. He has nine interceptions and 176 combined tackles with Houston.