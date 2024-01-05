Texans vs Colts defense: Who should I start in Week 18 Fantasy Football?

It's Week 18 and the bravest fantasy football leagues are playing their championship games as the NFL regular season draws to a close. This is a tough game week to navigate as the top sides are resting star players or limiting their reps.

Combining this with the big game in fantasy football makes for a chaotic finale. There is a good chance that players from the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will sit out their games, so they are risky starts. This goes for their defenses too.

Two defenses that might be worth a look at as replacements or streamers in Week 18 belong to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. They face each other in a hugely significant battle in Indianapolis as they are both 9-7 and harbor hopes of not just reaching the playoffs, but winning the AFC South.

Let's take a look at the fantasy outlooks for these two defenses:

Houston Texans defense rank for Week 18

While the Houston Texans' defense has not been prolific in fantasy football, they did put up 21 points in Week 17 versus the Tennessee Titans. They face a Colts offense that is no stranger to interceptions or fumbles, having turned the ball over 21 times this season.

The Colts have a decent offense and have scored 377 points this season, averaging 23.56 points per game. This suggests the Texans' defense will not get points for keeping Indy out, so sacks and turnovers are key in fantasy football.

On the season, Houston's D has recorded 45 sacks, 14 INTs, 9 fumble recoveries, 1 TD and 2 return TDs for 125.00 points in fantasy football. This makes them the 12th-ranked defense in fantasy this year, so for them to only be rostered in 15.6% of leagues is strange.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Texans D to record 6.3 points in Week 18. This means they are potentially a good pick but this is a difficult game to predict. If you think the Texans will win this game, it is logical to see their defense putting in a big performance here, which could translate nicely into fantasy football.

Indianapolis Colts defense rank for Week 18

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most underrated defenses in the NFL and fantasy this year, having put up some big scores throughout the year. This defense has broken 9 points eight times this season, which includes performances of 26, 16 (x2) and 14 points.

The Colts D has recorded 49 sacks, 15 INTs, 9 fumble recoveries and 5 TDs for 134.00 fantasy points this season. This is the 10th-best defense in fantasy and bizarrely only rostered in 42.8% of leagues.

They face a Texans offense that is stronger with C.J. Stroud under center but still a little light at receiver. Tank Dell is out for the season, Noah Brown is out for this game and Robert Woods is questionable in Week 18. Regardless, Houston is a good team and will be as tough an opponent as anyone in Week 18.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Colts' defense to record 5.7 points in Week 18, which seems a little conservative. This likely takes into account the Texans' potential for point-scoring with Stroud at QB and the high-scoring matchup this looks to be.

Texans or Colts defense: Which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 18?

Looking at the numbers, the Texans D is a better pick in fantasy football this week. Given that the pressure will be on both sides in this must-win game, this is an unpredictable one. Will Gardner Minshew and C.J. Stroud be able to handle it, or will these defenses keep the scoring low?

If you think this will be a low-scoring game, either of these defenses are good starts, but in the event of a shootout, they should be avoided. Both these defenses are very interesting choices this week, but there may be better options available to you as streamers.