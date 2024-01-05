Texans vs Colts weather report: What's in store for Week 18 clash in Indianapolis?

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts face off in the last week of the 2023 regular season. Both franchises are chasing the playoffs, and they know that a win might be all that's needed to make the postseason.

Indianapolis has been phenomenal under Shane Steichen this season, and the coach-of-the-year contender has done wonders without rookie franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson.

As for Houston, DeMeco Ryans has also done a great job. The Texans are well ahead of their rebuild, and they struck gold by drafting C.J. Stroud with the second pick of the 2023 NFL draft. Saturday's game should be a great watch for both teams and neutral fans.

What will the weather be like at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday?

According to The Football Database, there is a high probability of rain in the Texans versus Colts game. The humidity comes in at 85%, while the chances of precipitation are 95%.

Furthermore, the report states it feels like 31°F, and the wind comes in at SW 4 MPH.

Texans vs. Colts injury report

According to Houston's website, the franchise will be without wide receiver Noah Brown and defensive end Jonathan Greenard due to injuries. Furthermore, Will Anderson Jr., Andrew Beck, Maliek Collins, Sheldon Rankins, Laremy Tunsil and Robert Woods are questionable to appear.

As for Indianapolis, six players are listed as questionable for the game: Ryan Kelly, Chris Lammons, Quenton Nelson, Kenny Moore II, Zack Moss and Braden Smith. The rest of the players on the Colts injury report aren't assigned.

How to watch Texans vs. Colts live

Both teams head into the game 9-7 and are still in the playoff race in the last week of the regular season. The math is simple: the winner qualifies for the postseason and could win the division depending on the results in other matchups.

Indianapolis came out tops the first time both teams faced off this season, but Stroud was phenomenal as the Ohio State alum threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns.

Here's what you need to know:

Live Stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ESPN, ABC

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

