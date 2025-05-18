"They’re a terrible team" - NFL fans stunned as Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his 2 favorite franchises

Speculations have been swirling about where Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play next season in the wake of the team's exit in the first round against the Indiana Pacers. Amid the uncertainty, Antetokounmpo answered a variety of questions on social media on Saturday.

When a fan asked the two-time NBA MVP which NFL team he cheers for, he replied that he supports the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Given that the Bucks are also based in Wisconsin, it was not surprising that he named the Packers one of his favorite teams. Fans also expressed their thoughts about Antetokounmpo choosing the Cowboys. A lot of the comments focused on how he shouldn't cheer for Dallas as they are a "terrible team.”

Let's look at some reactions to Antetokounmpo's revelation.

NFL fans' reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo being a Dallas Cowboys fan

Giannis Antetokounmpo's admission that he is a Dallas Cowboys fan was seen as a sign by some that he is considering a move to the Dallas Mavericks. However, others were disappointed as Dallas has been a disappointing team, especially in the playoffs, in the past couple of decades.

"Dallas, you say?" a fan wrote.

"C'mon giannis, the cowboys man lol," another fan wrote.

"Don’t go near Dallas mahn, they’re a terrible team," one fan said.

Some were confused that Antetokounmpo likes two teams that compete in the NFC division.

"Such an unserious answer," another fan said.

"That’s an odd pairing since the two fan bases are rivals," one fan tweeted.

"IT CANT BE BOTH WHAT DO YOU MEAN COWBOYS?!?!?!?😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍," another fan commented.

Despite his MVP-caliber performance this season, Antetokounmpo was unable to lead the Bucks past the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the playoffs. He is likely going to be one of the most talked-about players in the offseason, and it would be interesting to see if Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee or will be traded to another team.

