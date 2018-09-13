Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Titans QB Mariota on track to face Texans

28   //    13 Sep 2018, 04:30 IST
Marcus Mariota

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is on track to play against the Houston Texans in week two of the NFL following an elbow injury.

Mariota left last week's 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter after injuring his elbow on a hit by defensive lineman William Hayes.

The Titans QB stayed in the game, but said he suffered a loss of feeling in his fingers, leading to a pair of interceptions.

Mariota, who was nine of 16 for 103 yards before leaving, was replaced by Blaine Gabbert.

The 24-year-old practiced with the Titans on Wednesday and should be "good to go" against the Texans on Sunday, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

"He practiced, and he's feeling good," Vrabel said. "He had some rest Monday and Tuesday, so he was able to get through and do everything and really looked OK.

"I would say barring any setbacks that Marcus is going to be good to go on Sunday."

Mariota added: "I am feeling pretty good. I am kind of taking it one day at a time, but I was able to go through practice today and felt pretty good. For me, I just went through practice and felt it went fine."

Mariota also said Hayes — a former Titan — apologised to him for the hit. Vrabel noted the NFL told him a penalty should have been called on the play.

