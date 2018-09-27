Titans QB Mariota set to start against Eagles

Marcus Mariota

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will return to his starting role against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

Mariota has been sidelined since leaving Tennessee's 27-20 loss against the Miami Dolphins in their NFL opener with an elbow injury.

The 24-year-old, however, is expected to start when the Titans face Super Bowl champions the Eagles on Sunday.

"He is getting better every day," Vrabel said on Wednesday. "I think I have mentioned that since the game. He feels like there's a lot of confidence there.

"It was good work today, which was great to see. And he completed some big throws in the game for us. So it will be critical to have a good week of practice and do the same thing on Sunday."

“We’ll just kind of take it one day at a time, see how it goes, and we’ll develop a game plan we feel we can execute.”



Mariota to Return to Starting Role on Sunday » https://t.co/0F5htmgxGD pic.twitter.com/SgY9I0Lq4a — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 26, 2018

Mariota has been dealing with a pinched nerve in his elbow after being injured in week one and had not regained complete feeling in his fingers before the Titans' week-three win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans closely monitored his status all week with the hope he would progress but ultimately decided to err on the side of caution.

Blaine Gabbert filled in during Mariota's absence, leading the Titans to a 2-1 record.

Gabbert completed 25 of 45 passes for 242 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three games this season.