Titans vs. Rams projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 13, 2025 19:55 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans will host the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 2 game. The Titans lost their first game of the season, which was against the Denver Broncos, while the Rams were victorious in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Both teams will be eager for a positive result in Week 2.

With that in mind, let's look at the starting lineups, depth charts, and how to watch the game on CBS.

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams projected starting lineup for Week 2

Tennessee Titans' projected starting lineup

These are the Titans' projected starters on offense vs the Rams:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Position

Name

WR

Calvin Ridley

TE

Chig Okonkwo

LT

Dan Moore Jr.

LG

Peter Skoronski

C

Lloyd Cushenberry III

RG

Kevin Zeitler

RT

JC Latham

WR

Tyler Lockett

WR

Elic Ayomanor

QB

Cam Ward

RB

Tony Pollard

These are the Titans' projected starters on defense vs the Rams:

Position

Name

DE

Sebastian Joseph-Day

NT

T'Vondre Sweat

DT

Jeffery Simmons

OLB

Arden Key

ILB

Cedric Gray

ILB

Cody Barton

OLB

Dre'Mont Jones

CB

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

NCB

Roger McCreary

S

Amani Hooker

S

Xavier Woods

CB

L'Jarius Sneed

These are the Titans' projected starters on special teams vs the Rams:

Position

Name

K

Joey Slye

KO

Joey Slye

P

Johnny Hekker

H

Johnny Hekker

PR

Chimere Dike

KOR

Chimere Dike

LS

Morgan Cox

Los Angeles Rams' projected starting lineup

These are the Rams' projected starters on offense vs the Titans:

Position

Name

WR

Davante Adams

TE

Tyler Higbee

LT

Alaric Jackson

LG

Steve Avila

C

Coleman Shelton

RG

Kevin Dotson

RT

Rob Havenstein

WR

Tutu Atwell

WR

Puka Nacua

QB

Matthew Stafford

RB

Kyren Williams

These are the Rams' projected starters on defense vs the Titans:

Position

Name

OLB

Byron Young

DE

Braden Fiske

NT

Poona Ford

DE

Kobie Turner

OLB

Jared Verse

ILB

Omar Speights

ILB

Nate Landman

CB

Ahkello Witherspoon

S

Quentin Lake

S

Kam Curl

CB

Darious Williams

These are the Rams' projected starters on special teams vs the Titans:

Position

Name

P

Ethan Evans

K

Joshua Karty

H

Ethan Evans

LS

Alex Ward

PR

Xavier Smith

KR

Jordan Whittington

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams depth chart

Tennessee Titans' depth chart

This is the Titans' projected depth chart on offense vs the Rams:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

WR

Calvin Ridley

Bryce Oliver

-

-

TE

Chig Okonkwo

Gunnar Helm

David Martin-Robinson

-

LT

Dan Moore Jr.

Olisaemeka Udoh

-

-

LG

Peter Skoronski

Blake Hance

-

-

C

Lloyd Cushenberry III

Jackson Slater

-

-

RG

Kevin Zeitler

Blake Hance

-

-

RT

JC Latham

Brandon

Crenshaw-Dickson

-

-

WR

Tyler Lockett

Chimere Dike

-

-

WR

Elic Ayomanor

Van Jefferson

-

-

QB

Cam Ward

Brandon Allen

-

-

RB

Tony Pollard

Julius Chestnut

Kalel Mullings

-

This is the Titans' projected depth chart on defense vs the Rams:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Sebastian Joseph-Day

James Lynch

-

-

NT

T'Vondre Sweat

Shy Tuttle

-

-

DT

Jeffery Simmons

C.J. Ravenell

-

-

OLB

Arden Key

Oluwafemi Oladejo

Jaylen Harrell

-

ILB

Cedric Gray

James Williams Sr.

-

-

ILB

Cody Barton

Dorian Mausi

-

-

OLB

Dre'Mont Jones

Jihad Ward

-

-

CB

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Marcus Harris

-

NCB

Roger McCreary

Samuel Womack III

-

-

S

Amani Hooker

Quandre Diggs

Mike Brown

-

S

Xavier Woods

Kevin Winston Jr.

-

-

CB

L'Jarius Sneed

Darrell Baker Jr.

-

-

This is the Titans' projected depth chart on special teams vs the Rams:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

K

Joey Slye

Johnny Hekker

-

-

KO

Joey Slye

Johnny Hekker

-

-

P

Johnny Hekker

Joey Slye

-

-

H

Johnny Hekker

Brandon Allen

-

-

PR

Chimere Dike

Tyler Lockett

-

-

KOR

Chimere Dike

Bryce Oliver

Julius Chestnut

-

LS

Morgan Cox

-

-

-

Los Angeles Rams' depth chart

This is the Rams' projected depth chart on offense vs the Titans:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

WR

Davante Adams

Jordan Whittington

-

-

TE

Tyler Higbee

Colby Parkinson

Davis Allen

Terrance Ferguson

LT

Alaric Jackson

D.J. Humphries

David Quessenberry

-

LG

Steve Avila

Justin Dedich

-

-

C

Coleman Shelton

Beaux Limmer

-

-

RG

Kevin Dotson

-

-

-

RT

Rob Havenstein

Warren McClendon Jr.

-

-

WR

Tutu Atwell

Xavier Smith

-

-

WR

Puka Nacua

Konata Mumpfield

-

-

QB

Matthew Stafford

Jimmy Garoppolo

Stetson Bennett IV

-

RB

Kyren Williams

Blake Corum

Jarquez Hunter

-

This is the Rams' projected depth chart on defense vs the Titans:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

OLB

Byron Young

Josaiah Stewart

-

-

DE

Braden Fiske

Larrell Murchison

Desjuan Johnson

-

NT

Poona Ford

Ty Hamilton

-

-

DE

Kobie Turner

Tyler Davis

-

-

OLB

Jared Verse

Nick Hampton

-

-

ILB

Omar Speights

Shaun Dolac

-

-

ILB

Nate Landman

Troy Reeder

-

-

CB

Ahkello Witherspoon

Cobie Durant

-

-

S

Quentin Lake

Kamren Kinchens

-

-

S

Kam Curl

Jaylen McCollough

-

-

CB

Darious Williams

Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Josh Wallace

-

This is the Rams' projected depth chart on special teams vs the Titans:

Position

First

Second

Third

Fourth

P

Ethan Evans

-

-

-

K

Joshua Karty

-

-

-

H

Ethan Evans

-

-

-

LS

Alex Ward

-

-

-

PR

Xavier Smith

Konata Mumpfield

-

-

KR

Jordan Whittington

Blake Corum

-

-

How to watch Titans vs. Rams? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 2 game

The Tennessee Titans started the Cam Ward era with a loss to the Denver Broncos. Their rookie starting quarterback had a forgettable debut, putting up a stat line of 112 passing yards. It might take some time for the former Miami Hurricanes standout to translate his collegiate talent to the professional level.

Next up for Cam Ward and Co. is a game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were Super Bowl champions a few years ago, and they'll represent quite the challenge early in the 2025 campaign.

The Los Angeles Rams were plagued by concerns about their star quarterback Matthew Stafford. The perennial Pro Bowler dealt with a back injury during the preseason, but looked decent against the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Sean McVay will look to protect his star quarterback in Week 2 against an ambitious Tennessee Titans pass rush. Keeping Stafford fit might be the deciding factor in the Rams' Super Bowl hopes for the season.

Here's what you need to know about the Titans vs. Rams Week 2 showdown:

  • Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 10 a.m. PST
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Venue: Nissan Stadium in Nashville
About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
