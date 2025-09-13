Titans vs. Rams projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans will host the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 2 game. The Titans lost their first game of the season, which was against the Denver Broncos, while the Rams were victorious in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Both teams will be eager for a positive result in Week 2.With that in mind, let's look at the starting lineups, depth charts, and how to watch the game on CBS.Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams projected starting lineup for Week 2Tennessee Titans' projected starting lineupThese are the Titans' projected starters on offense vs the Rams: Position Name WR Calvin Ridley TE Chig Okonkwo LT Dan Moore Jr. LG Peter Skoronski C Lloyd Cushenberry III RG Kevin Zeitler RT JC Latham WR Tyler Lockett WR Elic Ayomanor QB Cam Ward RB Tony Pollard These are the Titans' projected starters on defense vs the Rams: Position Name DE Sebastian Joseph-Day NT T'Vondre Sweat DT Jeffery Simmons OLB Arden Key ILB Cedric Gray ILB Cody Barton OLB Dre'Mont Jones CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. NCB Roger McCreary S Amani Hooker S Xavier Woods CB L'Jarius Sneed These are the Titans' projected starters on special teams vs the Rams: Position Name K Joey Slye KO Joey Slye P Johnny Hekker H Johnny Hekker PR Chimere Dike KOR Chimere Dike LS Morgan Cox Los Angeles Rams' projected starting lineupThese are the Rams' projected starters on offense vs the Titans: Position Name WR Davante Adams TE Tyler Higbee LT Alaric Jackson LG Steve Avila C Coleman Shelton RG Kevin Dotson RT Rob Havenstein WR Tutu Atwell WR Puka Nacua QB Matthew Stafford RB Kyren Williams These are the Rams' projected starters on defense vs the Titans: Position Name OLB Byron Young DE Braden Fiske NT Poona Ford DE Kobie Turner OLB Jared Verse ILB Omar Speights ILB Nate Landman CB Ahkello Witherspoon S Quentin Lake S Kam Curl CB Darious Williams These are the Rams' projected starters on special teams vs the Titans: Position Name P Ethan Evans K Joshua Karty H Ethan Evans LS Alex Ward PR Xavier Smith KR Jordan Whittington Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams depth chartTennessee Titans' depth chartThis is the Titans' projected depth chart on offense vs the Rams: Position First Second Third Fourth WR Calvin Ridley Bryce Oliver - - TE Chig Okonkwo Gunnar Helm David Martin-Robinson - LT Dan Moore Jr. Olisaemeka Udoh - - LG Peter Skoronski Blake Hance - - C Lloyd Cushenberry III Jackson Slater - - RG Kevin Zeitler Blake Hance - - RT JC Latham Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson - - WR Tyler Lockett Chimere Dike - - WR Elic Ayomanor Van Jefferson - - QB Cam Ward Brandon Allen - - RB Tony Pollard Julius Chestnut Kalel Mullings - This is the Titans' projected depth chart on defense vs the Rams: Position First Second Third Fourth DE Sebastian Joseph-Day James Lynch - - NT T'Vondre Sweat Shy Tuttle - - DT Jeffery Simmons C.J. Ravenell - - OLB Arden Key Oluwafemi Oladejo Jaylen Harrell - ILB Cedric Gray James Williams Sr. - - ILB Cody Barton Dorian Mausi - - OLB Dre'Mont Jones Jihad Ward - - CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Jalyn Armour-Davis Marcus Harris - NCB Roger McCreary Samuel Womack III - - S Amani Hooker Quandre Diggs Mike Brown - S Xavier Woods Kevin Winston Jr. - - CB L'Jarius Sneed Darrell Baker Jr. - - This is the Titans' projected depth chart on special teams vs the Rams: Position First Second Third Fourth K Joey Slye Johnny Hekker - - KO Joey Slye Johnny Hekker - - P Johnny Hekker Joey Slye - - H Johnny Hekker Brandon Allen - - PR Chimere Dike Tyler Lockett - - KOR Chimere Dike Bryce Oliver Julius Chestnut - LS Morgan Cox - - - Los Angeles Rams' depth chartThis is the Rams' projected depth chart on offense vs the Titans: Position First Second Third Fourth WR Davante Adams Jordan Whittington - - TE Tyler Higbee Colby Parkinson Davis Allen Terrance Ferguson LT Alaric Jackson D.J. Humphries David Quessenberry - LG Steve Avila Justin Dedich - - C Coleman Shelton Beaux Limmer - - RG Kevin Dotson - - - RT Rob Havenstein Warren McClendon Jr. - - WR Tutu Atwell Xavier Smith - - WR Puka Nacua Konata Mumpfield - - QB Matthew Stafford Jimmy Garoppolo Stetson Bennett IV - RB Kyren Williams Blake Corum Jarquez Hunter - This is the Rams' projected depth chart on defense vs the Titans: Position First Second Third Fourth OLB Byron Young Josaiah Stewart - - DE Braden Fiske Larrell Murchison Desjuan Johnson - NT Poona Ford Ty Hamilton - - DE Kobie Turner Tyler Davis - - OLB Jared Verse Nick Hampton - - ILB Omar Speights Shaun Dolac - - ILB Nate Landman Troy Reeder - - CB Ahkello Witherspoon Cobie Durant - - S Quentin Lake Kamren Kinchens - - S Kam Curl Jaylen McCollough - - CB Darious Williams Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Josh Wallace - This is the Rams' projected depth chart on special teams vs the Titans: Position First Second Third Fourth P Ethan Evans - - - K Joshua Karty - - - H Ethan Evans - - - LS Alex Ward - - - PR Xavier Smith Konata Mumpfield - - KR Jordan Whittington Blake Corum - - How to watch Titans vs. Rams? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 2 gameThe Tennessee Titans started the Cam Ward era with a loss to the Denver Broncos. Their rookie starting quarterback had a forgettable debut, putting up a stat line of 112 passing yards. It might take some time for the former Miami Hurricanes standout to translate his collegiate talent to the professional level.Next up for Cam Ward and Co. is a game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were Super Bowl champions a few years ago, and they'll represent quite the challenge early in the 2025 campaign.The Los Angeles Rams were plagued by concerns about their star quarterback Matthew Stafford. The perennial Pro Bowler dealt with a back injury during the preseason, but looked decent against the Houston Texans in Week 1.Sean McVay will look to protect his star quarterback in Week 2 against an ambitious Tennessee Titans pass rush. Keeping Stafford fit might be the deciding factor in the Rams' Super Bowl hopes for the season.Here's what you need to know about the Titans vs. Rams Week 2 showdown:Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 10 a.m. PSTTV channel: CBSVenue: Nissan Stadium in Nashville