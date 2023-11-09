TNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 10 Bears vs Panthers: Cole Kmet, Chuba Hubbard in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football starts with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. This is also the official first game of the second half of the 2023 NFL season, with nine weeks down and as many to go.

This matchup holds little overall appeal for the general NFL fans as these are two of the worst teams this season. It doesn't have any real implications on the 2024 NFL draft order because the Bears own the Panthers' first-round pick this year. This means that whether it wins or loses tonight, Chicago benefits from it in terms of draft capital.

While this may not be the most exciting matchup for NFL fans, fantasy football players will be locked in as always. Thursday Night Football games are extremely important in weekly matchups because getting off to a good start is crucial.

To do so, managers must analyze the available fantasy options and make lineup decisions. The following breakdown can help to do exactly that.

Thursday Night Football Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 10 TNF RBs

Having a relatively unattractive NFL matchup is basically irrelevant for fantasy football purposes. Each game in Week 10 will play a role in the outcome of fantasy matchups, as every NFL team has relevant fantasy options on their rosters.

This is even true for some of the worst overall teams, like the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, making Thursday Night Football as important as any other in fantasy football.

To determine who to use in fantasy lineups each week, managers must weigh a large number of variables for each available. Blindly starting players based on name value alone often fails to maximize fantasy scores. It's usually much more beneficial to seek favorable situations for individual players to pinpoint lineup targets.

Some factors that must be considered include recent individual performances, injury to relevant players, potential game scripts, direct weekly matchups and projected offensive output, among many others. These variables help to determine which fantasy options to target each week.

The Start/Sit Optimizer makes this complicated process much easier. This useful tool considers all of the variables on any players in a given week to generate lineup suggestions and fantasy projections. It was also used to help produce a list of potential targets and fades for this Week 10 TNF contest between the Panthers and Bears.

Official injury reports are crucial when making fantasy football lineup decisions on players from any game. In this matchup, each team will have most of their usual players available who have been on their rosters for the past few weeks.

DJ Chark is the only fantasy player expected to be unavailable for the Panthers as he is dealing with an injury. The Bears' usual offensive players are all expected to play this week, and they could get Khalil Herbert back from the injured list. They won't, however, get Justin Fields back just yet, and rookie Tyson Bagent is expected to make one more start.

All of these various factors, along with many others, were carefully considered when coming up with the following list of potential players to target and others to avoid. This can be used for fantasy football lineups on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 for the 2023 NFL season.

TNF Week 9 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard has surpassed Miles Sanders as the leading running back for the Panthers. He has received more touches in their past three games together, including Hubbard being given 16 carries to Hubbard's six in their most recent contest. The Bears allow the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs, making Hubbard a solid lineup option in his new role.

Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen is enjoying a breakout 2023 fantasy football season in his first year with his new team. He has finished among the top five wide receivers three times this year due to his reliable volume, including at least eight targets in six of his eight games. He has propelled himself to become a weekly lineup staple in fantasy football, at least for now.

Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet is having an excellent fantasy season, twice finishing as the weekly TE1 overall among his five top-ten finishes this year. Two of those finishes have come across the past two weeks, with Tyson Bagent targeting his 16 times. Kmet makes one of the best tight end options in Week 10 fantasy football due to his current hot streak and favorable matchup.

TNF Week 10 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Bryce Young

Bryce Young has been improving his fantasy football value in recent weeks, finishing among the top 20 in each of his past four games after failing to do so in any of his first three appearances. The quarterback has still only ranked inside the top ten once, so despite a favorable matchup against the Bears' bottom-five passing defense, he still can't be trusted in fantasy lineups.

Tyson Bagent

Tyson Bagent is expected to make one more start for the Bears before Justin Fields likely makes his return next week. The Panthers are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks with their underrated defense. Bagent is not a legitimate option in Week 10 and can be safely dropped at this point.

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders opened the 2023 NFL season as the Panthers' starting running back but has since been surpassed by Chuba Hubbard on their depth chart. He hasn't exceeded nine targets in any game since Week 4, so he is off the fantasy radar until he can earn a larger offensive role.

D'Onta Foreman

D'Onta Foreman exploded for an impressive RB1 finish three weeks ago but hasn't finished better than RB30 in any other week this year. This makes him difficult to trust in fantasy football, especially with Khalil Herbert nearing his return to the lineup.

DJ Moore

DJ Moore is a difficult player to leave on the bench, but that's probably where he should be in Week 10. He has finished outside the top 40 wide receivers in the past four weeks and has seen his production significantly regress with Bagent at quarterback. Moore should be avoided until Fields returns to the lineup.