TNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 12 49ers vs Seahawks: Brandon Aiyuk, Zach Charbonnet in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 12 of the 2023 fantasy football season kicks off with a triple-header of games on Thanksgiving. The day will be capped off by an intriguing Thursday night football showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. The winner will be in the driver seat for the NFC West division, with the NFL Playoffs quickly approaching.

In addition to being a crucial game for both teams, it will also be important for fantasy football players. This matchup is loaded with potential lineup options, as both teams are among the most talented in the entire NFL.

Thurday Night Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 12 TNF WRs

When deciding which players to target each week in fantasy football, a large number of variables should be taken into careful consideration.

Some of these crucial factors include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups and projected team totals.

Weighing up all of these and many more plays an important role when finalizing lineup decisions. This process can be complicated, but the Start/Sit Optimizer makes it much easier.

This useful tool considers all of the variables for any player in a given week to generate lineup suggestions and fantasy projections. Managers who take advantage of it often gain an edge over the rest of their league.

Official injury reports are always another important factor when making lineup decisions for fantasy players in any game. For this particular showdown on Thursday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers will have all of their usual offensive playmakers to work with.

The Seattle Seahawks will enter this contest mostly healthy on offense, with the exception of one major absence. Kenneth Walker III has been officially ruled out, giving rookie Zach Charbonnet his opportunity to step up as a starting running back. He will need to do so against one of the best overall defensive units in the entire NFL.

On the positive side, Geno Smith is reportedly expected to play this week, despite being listed as questionable on the injury report with an elbow injury. If he is unable to go, Drew Lock will likely be named the starting quarterback.

Taking all of this and much more into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and avoid in fantasy football on Thursday Night Football in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

TNF Week 12 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Brock Purdy

Despite a relatively challenging matchup against the Seahawks passing defense that ranks in the top half of the NFL, Brock Purdy still makes for a solid quarterback option in fantasy football lineups.

This is especially true in Superflex and 2QB leagues, but he can also be plugged into traditional formats as well. He has finished among the top 12 quarterbacks in seven of his 11 games this year, making him a QB1 on many fantasy rosters.

Christian McCaffrey

Few players can be locked into fantasy football lineups every week with little-to-no analysis necessary. Christian McCaffrey is one of those rare players.

He has been the top overall running back in total fantasy points scored since joining the 49ers and is an elite option in any scoring format, regardless of his direct weekly matchup.

Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers have apparently taken notice of Brandon Aiyuk's improvement in output and efficiency during each season of his career so far. He has done so serving as their WR2 behind Deebo Samuel, but those roles have clearly switched this year.

Aiyuk has been the top wide receiver in the ir offense all season long, including ranking among the top-ten weekly fantasy receivers three times.

DK Metcalf

The 49ers have been one of the best overall defensive units during the 2023 NFL season, but one of their weaknesses has actually been defending fantasy wide receivers.

They allow the eighth-most fantasy points per game to the position. This is good news for DK Metcalf, who has been the Seahawks' most consistent producer. He has also been busy in their passing game, recording eight or more targets in five of his past seven games.

George Kittle

Tight ends are often the most challenging position to navigate in fantasy football, as it can be extremely difficult to find reliable production.

George Kittle is one of the few exceptions, ranking among the top ten tight ends six times this year. He has also been particularly hot recently, finishing among the top three in each of the past three weeks.

TNF Week 12 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Geno Smith

Many have debated the fantasy value of Geno Smith entering the 2023 NFL season. He was one of the biggest breakout performers last year, finishing last season ranked among the top ten fantasy quarterbacks after spending most of his career as a backup in the NFL.

His encore season this year has been much less impressive, posting just two finishes better than QB15. He should be avoided this week against the 49ers, who allow the third-fewest fantasy points per game to his position.

Zach Charbonnet

With Kenneth Walker III ruled out with an injury, Zach Charbonnet is expected to take over as the Seahawks' starting running back.

While this gives him plenty of upside going forward, he should probably be stashed on the bench in Week 12. The 49ers are allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs.

Tyler Lockett

With rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba consistently expanding his role in the Seahawks' offense, Tyler Lockett has seen a bit of a dip in his fantasy football output this year.

The usually reliable fantasy receiver from years past has ranked outside of the top 35 players in his position six times in 11 games this year, making him a borderline WR3 in most weeks.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

After failing to exceed 35 yards in any of his first four games this year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has now surpassed that mark in each of his past six games since the Seahawks' bye week.

He makes for one of the best wide receivers to stash in Dynasty leagues, but doesn't receive quite enough volume to trust in starting lineups just yet for traditional season-long formats.

Deebo Samuel

A rare combination of rushing and receiving has made Deebo Samuel one of the most dynamic assets in fantasy football over the past few seasons.

This year has been a bit different, as he has been recording fewer rushing attempts than usual and has also been surpassed by Brandon Aiyuk in the target hierarchy. This has resulted in Samuel failing to record a top 25 finish among wide receivers since all the way back in Week 3.