TNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 17 Browns vs Jets: Jerome Ford, Breece Hall in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 17 of the 2023 fantasy football season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. This game will feature two of the best defenses in the entire NFL, so a low-scoring contest is the most likely outcome. There is still fantasy value to be found with certain players, but managers will need to be cautious with their lineup options.

This week represents the championship round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs in most leagues, so managers can't afford to make any wrong moves. It's time to go all-in for the best possible starting lineup this week, as it may be the difference between winning the championship or finishing as a runner-up. The following breakdown can help by assessing the potential options on TNF.

Thursday Night Football Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

TNF Week 17 RBs

When the Cleveland Browns host the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 17, they will be playing in one of the projected lowest-scoring games on the fantasy football schedule. This means that managers shouldn't expect a ton of offensive production from either team, but certain players still remain in favorable situations as potential lineup options.

Both defenses make for excellent streaming options in the 2023 fantasy football championship round, but some offensive players are solid choices as well. A probable low-scoring contest with a potentially slow-paced game script doesn't mean that managers should avoid the matchup altogether. Value can be found by breaking down each players' individual situation.

TNF Week 17 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Breece Hall

Breece Hall is coming on the back of his best fantasy football performance of the season last week when he finished as the overall RB1 in all formats. His elite combination of rushing and receiving was on full display, though it came against the Washington Commanders' league-worst defense. The Cleveland Browns present a much stiffer challenge, but Hall's expected volume still make him a solid Week 17 lineup option.

Jerome Ford

Jerome Ford has regressed in recent weeks after a solid as one of the most consistently reliable fantasy football running backs. A favorable game script in Week 17 suggests that this could be the game he gets back on track. The New York Jets have arguably been the best passing defense in the NFL this year, but can be beaten in the ground game. Ford should be busy on TNF as they allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

David Njoku

David Njoku has quietly been one of the best overall tight ends during the 2023 fantasy football season. He has finished among the top 12 players in his position in nine of the past ten weeks, recording at least eight targets in eight of those games. He should be a focal point in the passing game with the Jets ranking towards the middle of the pack in defending fantasy tight ends, in comparison to allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

TNF Week 17 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco has been incredible in his four games as the starting quarterbackfor the Browns, ranking as the weekly QB13 or better in all of them. This includes an impressive QB1 finish last week against the Houston Texans. The Jets present a much more difficult task as they have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, making Flacco a fade despite his strong form.

Trevor Siemian is not a legitimate fantasy football option in any week, but especially against the Browns' elite defense. They are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, putting Siemian near the absolute bottom of the weekly positional options.

Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunts has seen his fantasy value diminish as the 2023 NFL season goes on. He has finished outside of the top 25 running backs in PPR leagues in each of his past seven games, while failing to eclipse 50 scrimmage yards in all of them. Despite a decent matchup against the Jets' mediocre rushing defense, Hunt can't be trusted in Week 17 lineups.

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson is a risky fantasy option in most weeks, carrying with him a high ceiling as well as a low floor. This is demonstrated by his equal number of finishes inside of the top 20 and outside of the top 50 in PPR leagues this year. In a matchup with the Browns' defense that allows the third-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, Wilson should be left on the bench.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is coming off of an incredible WR1 finish last week in one of the best overall fantasy football performances of any player during the 2023 NFL season. The issue with his outlook in Week 17 is that the Jets allow the fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers by a significant margin. They specifically excel against outside receivers, where Cooper almost exclusively lines up.

Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore has seen his volume decrease since Joe Flacco took over as the Browns' starting quarterback. He has recorded fewer than seven targets in each of his past three games, after exceeding that number in nine of his previous 12 games. He is a clear fade on Thursday Night Football against the Jets' elite passing defense.