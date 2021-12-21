"Just football" - Tom Brady not in the mood to discuss why he dropped F bomb on Saints bench 

Tom Brady was not pleased with the New Orleans Saints' dominance over his team the last two seasons. With last night's 9-0 shutout loss, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now lost four consecutive regular-season games to their NFC South divisional foe.

Brady's temper was in full effect on Sunday night when he was seen yelling at referees about calls he apparently felt were missed. After throwing an interception, Brady took the tablet he was reviewing and threw it behind the bench in frustration.

After being sacked four times and the turnovers, Brady ran toward the New Orleans Saints sidelines toward interim head coach Dennis Allen, yelling and apparently dropping the "F" bomb.

After the game, Brady was asked about his actions towards the Saints sideline and what exactly he said to them.

“Nothing, Just football.”-Tom Brady

Tom Brady says yelling at Saints sideline was 'just football'

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady was not happy last night. The 44-year old veteran quarterback has been known to show his temper in the past, but last night his frustration against the New Orleans Saints seemed to boil over.

Brady used some expletives as he ran toward the Saints sideline and one is to believe that it wasn't "Happy Holidays."

Brady was asked by the media after the game about what he said toward the Saints. Brady acted as if it wasn't a big deal and said that it was 'just football.'

But Brady's actions on Sunday night showed that it's not 'just football.'

Brady and the Bucs struggle against the Saints, which isn't good when it's a divisional team that they face twice a season.

But his frustration about not getting points on the board could be warranted. Brady hasn't been shutout since December 10, 2006.

To put that into perspective, he was 29 years old at the time.

The Buccaneers have one of the best offenses in the National Football League with yards per game and points per game, heading into Sunday night.

Tampa Bay's offensive line just couldn't hold back Cam Jordan and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who made their presence clearly known.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball



Cameron Jordan forces the fumble from Tom Brady and the #Saints get the ball back 🔥 Cameron Jordan forces the fumble from Tom Brady and the #Saints get the ball back 🔥 https://t.co/fcHtLkdPrk

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 10-4 and still hold the top spot in the NFC South. If Brady and the Buccaneers can pull off a divisional win on the road against the Carolina Panthers next week, they will finally be able to win the divisional title.

Also Read: "It was the most boring thing I'd ever seen in my life" - Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen wasn't a fan of American football

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by LeRon Haire