“Where is Tom Brady?” – Viral image of Kim Kardashian, LeBron James at Lionel Messi’s debut has fans debunking claims

Tom Brady is easily one of the most recognizable faces in all of sports thanks to his NFL career. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is also known for attending some of the top sporting events across the world. However, he was nowhere to be found at soccer superstar Lionel Messi's debut with Inter Miami.

The 45-year-old wasn't spotted in a viral photo that included NBA superstar LeBron James and media personality Kim Kardashian, who were at Messi's debut. Interestingly, the image posted included Brady's name.

Mod @CFCMod_



What an iconic f*cking photo. pic.twitter.com/BxDnr4DZQ9 Lebron James, Tom Brady, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian all fanboying and trying to get a glimpse of the greatest of all time.What an iconic f*cking photo.

Fans took to Twitter to debunk claims surrounding Brady's attendance at the game:

Ramiro @ramcalello @CFCMod_ Still looking for Tom Brady

Ryan🏆🏆 @CFCRyro @CFCMod_ Where is brady i cannot see him

Lana Del K @oni_kzz twitter.com/cfcmod_/status… now where you stole this from cause that is not thomas edward patrick brady

Maverick @Maverick_Jr_ Not sure you recognise Tom Brady cos he ain’t in this picture twitter.com/cfcmod_/status…

This fan asserts that the former three-time NFL MVP was in attendance at the game:

'Wale @RapCeee @CFCMod_ Brady is not in this picture. He was there but not in this pic.

Fans wondering about Tom Brady not being Messi's debut game comes amid rumors that he's dating Kardashian. However, that may not be the case.

The speculation that Brady is possibly dating Kardashian has not been confirmed, despite numerous reports of her allegedly having a crush on the NFL legend.

They both attended Michael Rubin's all-white party on the Fourth of July and were supposedly flirting with one another.

The pair first ignited rumors of being an item back in May when she went to the Bahamas to see a property in a high-class resort, where he has a vacation home as well.

A source told InTouch Weekly that there's something between the two:

“They’ve known each other for a while. They’ve just never been single at the same time. There’s a lot of chemistry between them."

Brady divorced his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, in October, while Kardashian split with Kanye West in November after six years of marriage.

Tom Brady has been enjoying the retired life

Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady retired for good this offseason after 23 seasons in the NFL and has been spending time with his three children. He was recently spotted playing catch in the pool with his daughter Vivian on vacation and with his sons Benjamin and Jack.

In May, the quarterback became a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders. He is also set to join FOX Sports and start his 10-year, $375 million deal next year.

