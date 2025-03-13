Top 10 best available free agents after opening day of 2025 NFL Free Agency ft. Russell Wilson and more

The 2025 Free Agency has been as hectic as advertised. Teams are bringing in Pro Bowl-caliber talent, some are re-signing franchise standouts, and others are shipping off players to opposing teams.

Ad

There are still a number of elite free agents looking for a new home. Here's a look at 10 such players.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 best available free agents after opening day of 2025 NFL Free Agency

1. Russell Wilson, Quarterback

Russell Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowler fresh off a stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson excelled early in his stint but ultimately saw his form drop at the end of the season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The one-time Super Bowl winner still has some zip in his arm. He could be a bridge quarterback for a rebuilding team in the 2025 season.

Ad

2. Mekhi Becton, Guard

Mekhi Becton won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and is arguably the best offensive lineman left in free agency. Becton is 25 years old with a solid upside.

While there's work to be done regarding his run blocking, he could be a solid fit on a playoff contender.

3. Cam Robinson, Offensive Tackle

Cam Robinson was a solid presence on the Minnesota Vikings offensive line in 2024. The veteran tackle played in 10 games and helped fill the void left by Christian Darrisaw's injury.

Ad

Hence, Robinson could be a great fit for a team looking for developmental OT for the foreseeable future.

4. Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver

Stefon Diggs is a perennial Pro Bowler and one of the better route runners in the league. Diggs had a decent 2024 regular season with the Houston Texans before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

The only reason why Diggs remains unsigned is due to teams' concern about his injury recovery. Diggs still has the ability to be a WR1/2 on a contender.

Ad

5. Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver

Amari Cooper is a perennial Pro Bowler and 1,000-yard threat. Cooper had a mixed spell with the Buffalo Bills in 2024.

However, that's not to say that he's a bad receiver. He probably needs a new environment and system that makes the most out of his talent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

6. J.K. Dobbins, Running Back

J.K. Dobbins is fresh off the best rushing season of his career, having accumulated 905 yards with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, injuries have continued to plague the veteran RB.

He'll need to prove his fitness before a team signs him via free agency.

7. Keenan Allen, Wide Receiver

Keenan Allen has played for only two teams in his professional football career. He's fresh off a decent season with the Chicago Bears.

Ad

Allen will be 33 years old at the start of the 2025 regular season. It's possible that some teams are worried about his age, and the potential regression that happens with WRs at that stage.

8. Rasul Douglas, Cornerback

Rasul Douglas is arguably the best ball hawk left in free agency. The one-time Super Bowl champion should fit nicely on a zone defensive scheme.

9. Calais Campbell, Defensive End

Calais Campbell remains a starting caliber DE at 38 years old. Campbell was solid on the Miami Dolphins in 2024, and looks like he still has another gear left.

Ad

Hence, you can expect the veteran defensive leader joining a Super Bowl caliber franchise in the near future.

10. Azeez Ojulari, Edge Rusher

Azeez Ojulari is a top-notch defender when fit. Unfortunately, he's dealt with an array of injuries in recent times.

Hence, expect a team to sign Ojulari as a depth piece rather than a starting edge rusher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.