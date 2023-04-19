Top 10 LB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Drew Sanders and Jack Campbell

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner and teams are preparing for the most important part of the offseason. This year’s linebacker class is expected to offer plenty of intrigue for the 32 teams.

There are suggestions that most linebackers in the upcoming draft aren't star-caliber players. However, here are a few names who can make an immediate impact on their new teams.

Top 10 linebackers in 2023 NFL Draft

#1 Drew Sanders | Arkansas

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders is deemed to be the best linebacker in this year's draft

Drew Sanders is widely regarded by many as the best linebacker prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. The 21-year-old won the CFP National Championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021 before joining the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2022.

He led the Razorbacks in tackles (103), tackles for loss (13.5), and sacks (9.5) in one of the country's most exhilarating breakout performances. Although Sanders is still raw at the position, he has tons of untapped potential.

NFL Rookie Watch



Several scouts believe Sanders could “sneak into” the late first round, but is most likely a second round pick.



Multiple teams reportedly believe Drew Sanders is the "best" off-ball linebacker in the Draft.

Many believe that he will get selected late in the first round.

#2 Trenton Simpson | Clemson

Clemson Tigers LB Trenton Simpson could be a good pick for many teams in the NFL

Trenton Simpson has enjoyed three successful seasons with the Clemson Tigers heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old is a versatile defender who is capable of sufficiently executing whatever he is asked to do.

The linebacker also has impressive movement skills for a 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker. He completed his 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine in just 4.43 seconds.

Many believe that Simpson is destined for the NFL and he is expected to get picked later in the first round.

#3 Jack Campbell | Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes LB Jack Campbell is one of the strongest linebackers in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jack Campbell is one of the most consistent and seasoned defenders in the 2023 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds, he has the strength to wrap up tackles, shed blocks, and disrupt passing lanes.

The 22-year-old entered the NFL Combine as a hugely dominant, skillful, and successful college player and he impressed many during the drills. Campbell’s no-nonsense skill set is also something that NFL teams will admire.

He is tipped to get selected early in the second round.

#4 Noah Sewell | Oregon

Oregon Ducks LB Noah Sewell impressed in the NFL Combine

Noah Sewell is an aggressive and strong linebacker who loves to attack downhill. The Oregon Ducks star is 6-foot-2 and nearly 246 pounds, but what’s more impressive is how he uses his size.

Sewell is the younger brother of Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and it wouldn't be surprising if the 20-year-old also joins the NFL next season.

He finished the 2022 season with 55 tackles, one interception and three passes defended. Many teams are monitoring Sewell and analysts expect him to get picked early in the second round.

#5 Dorian Williams | Tulane

Tulane Green Wave LB Dorian Williams' reading of the game has been appreciated by many

Dorian Williams is built like a defensive back but he hits like a linebacker. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Tulane Green Wave star finished the 2022 season with 131 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.

Williams will be the subject of interest from many teams. He reads the game well and has the agility and acceleration to beat a puller to the spot.

He is expected to be selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

#6 Daiyan Henley | Washington State

Washington State LB Daiyan Henley was superb during the recent season

Daiyan Henley had an incredible debut season with Washington State. The linebacker racked up 106 tackles, four sacks and one interception.

Henley is an athletic linebacker who attacks the ball carrier as soon as he analyzes the play. The 23-year-old has also played as a receiver in the past and his versatility could prove advantageous for any team.

Analysts expect Henley to get picked in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

#7 Henry To’oTo’o | Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide LB Henry To'oTo'o has any of the elements needed to do well in the NFL

Henry To'o'To'o is as sound a linebacker as they come. The 22-year-old recorded 95 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season.

Additionally, To'o'To'o seems to understand the game well and has excellent positional awareness. He is also athletic, which allows him to recover any lost ground during a duel.

To'o'To'o is expected to go early in the third round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

#8 Ivan Pace Jr. | Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats LB Ivan Pace Jr. will bring plenty of energy and aggression with him

Ivan Pace Jr. boosted his draft stock following an impressive 2022 season with the Cincinnati Bearcats. In his only campaign with the team, the linebacker racked up 137 tackles, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Pace is 5-foot-10 and weighs 231 pounds. What he lacks in size, however, he makes up for with pure energy and aggression.

The 22-year-old is expected to get picked in the third round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

#9 Mohamoud Diabate | Utah

Many NFL teams could look to draft Utah Utes LB Mohamoud Diabate

Mohamoud Diabate's athletic profile is nothing short of spectacular. He is also one of the most sought-after linebackers in this year's draft.

The Utah Utes linebacker finished with 58 tackles, five sacks and one forced fumble last season. He will now be eager to show his quality in the NFL next season.

Many believe that Diabate will get selected in the third round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

#10 DeMarvion Overshown | Texas

Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown enjoyed an excellent past season

DeMarvion Overshown had his best season for the Texas Longhorns in 2022. He ended with 95 tackles, four sacks and five passes defended.

Overshown also has incredible speed and agility, which is valuable for any team. The linebacker will certainly garner interest in the NFL Draft and is expected to get selected late in the third round.

