Top 3 prospects the Baltimore Ravens should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The Baltimore Ravens, one of the top teams in the NFL at drafting quality talent, will have their hands full during the 2025 NFL Combine.

Ad

There are a lot of quality players attending the event in positions the team needs to improve. Let's take a look at some players they should keep a strong eye on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baltimore Ravens top prospects to watch

#1 Donovan Jackson, OG (Ohio State)

Donovan Jackson is one of the top offensive guards in the NFL draft class. That's a major area of need for the Ravens, as left guard Patrick Mekari and backup right guard Ben Cleveland are unrestricted free agents. Jackson has the measurables to contend, but his skills need some polishing.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How he does during the NFL Combine is going to be critical for Baltimore, and they should have an eye on him. He has three years experience in college football and could be a starter right away on the offensive line. How he does in drills will be critical for the Ravens staff.

#2 James Pearce Jr, EDGE (Tennessee)

This draft class has a lot of quality edge rushers, but James Pearce Jr has a chance to fall into their laps. With a 3-4 defense the team ran last season, the need for an edge rusher is critical for success. Pearce has the chance to drop to the 27th pick and has explosiveness on his plays.

Ad

The issue has been his size, as he's listed at 6-foot-5, 243 pounds, and he could be bullied by opposing offensive tackle in the NFL. However, he has the ability to step up, and with a solid performance at the NFL Combine, Pearce could be the next pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

#3 Emeka Egbuka, WR (Ohio State)

Another Ohio State product for the Baltimore Ravens to keep an eye on is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was a vital part of the national championship team this season. He has been constantly overlooked by other receivers but has the ability to dominate as a slot receiver in the NFL.

The Ravens have Nelson Agholor as an unrestricted free agent, so this move would give Lamar Jackson a reliable option to throw the football to. Pairing him with Zay Flowers could do a number on the defense. How Egbuka does in his drills could make him a quality Day 2 pick for the Baltimore Ravens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.