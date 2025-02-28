Top 3 prospects Chicago Bears should look forward to watching at 2025 NFL Combine 

The Chicago Bears are beginning a new chapter under head coach Ben Johnson. The previous regime under Matt Eberflus had been marked by infuriatingly bland and error-prone playcalling, but that may be set to change under the former offensive coordinator of the divisional rival Detroit Lions, who is considered one of the most creative and innovative minds in the league right now.

He and General Manager Ryan Poles are expected to focus on the offensive side, and there are many prospects worth seeing over the next three days of the Combine.

Here's a closer look at three of them.

3 prospects Chicago Bears should keep an eye on at 2025 NFL Combine

#3. TreVeyon Henderson

2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

D'Andre Swft will remain the projected lead back for the Bears, but the depth behind him does not exactly inspire confidence. He needs someone who can threaten his spot and thus motivate him to become the best version of himself.

Enter TreVeyon Henderson, the Ohio State Buckeyes' 3,761-yard, 42-touchdown champion. He is similarly built and possesses the champion mentality that the Bears need after years of mediocrity.

#2. Xavier Restrepo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Duke at Miami - Source: Getty

With Keenan Allen set to depart in free agency, Rome Odunze and DJ Moore have the X and Z positions secured for the long term. But Ben Johnson and Declan Doyle need an impact player at the Y, or slot receiver.

Xavier Restrepo constantly proved how good he was at that in 2024, being Cam Ward's primary aerial target in the quarterback's only season at Miami with 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. He, the aforementioned two, and tight end Cole Kmet may very well help Caleb Williams become the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history.

#1. Will Campbell

Vanderbilt v LSU - Source: Getty

Of course, no offensive explosivity can happen without a stout offensive line. And the Bears have not been good in that aspect lately. With Teven Jenkins and Matt Pryor entering free agency, it will be their biggest need heading into the draft.

At LSU, Will Campbell was the enabler of Jayden Daniels' triumphant 2023 run to the Heisman – 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns in the air (mainly to Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.) and 1,134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. In Chicago, he can assume a starting role at the blind side immediately, with Braxton Jones moving to right and Darnell Wright moving inside to guard.

