Top 3 prospects the Dallas Cowboys should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The front office of the Dallas Cowboys travels to Indianapolis with definitive goals for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine beginning on Feb. 27. Recent success in drafting their way forward is put to the test with major defensive starters possibly leaving.

Free agent-to-be defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa creates an interior line hole. The linebacker corps requires depth beyond Micah Parsons, who often projects outside as an edge rusher. Even the passing game needs attention with Brandin Cooks becoming a free agent.

The Cowboys' evaluation starts on Monday, Feb. 24, although on-field drills don't begin until Feb. 27. All drills will be streamed live by NFL Network, providing fans with their first look at potential future Dallas Cowboys.

3 prospects Dallas Cowboys should keep an eye on at the NFL Combine

Dallas possesses precious draft assets in selections No. 12 and 44 overall. The Combine, hosting 329 invited players, provides scouts with their vital face-to-face meetings with potential picks.

Below are three prospects Dallas needs to get a close look at:

NCAA Football: Kentucky at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

#1 Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The defensive tackle can fill the gap for Odighizuwa's disrupting force. Consistency issues notwithstanding, Nolen's first-step acceleration and capacity to dismantle offensive game plans render him an ideal trade-down pick from 12.

Sports Illustrated suggests (Feb. 22) his potential as "the ultimate disruptor" if Dallas can maximize his focus and natural talent.

#2 Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell's 2024 stats reveal his three-down ability: 117 tackles and 5.5 sacks. A 6-foot-3, 244-pounder, he provides the size and versatility Dallas requires next to Parsons.

His coverage skills are also a plus, especially valuable as Eric Kendricks approaches age 33 and enters free agency. Campbell is a late first or early second-round prospect, and possibly even available at Dallas' 44th selection.

#3 Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Bond's pace can transform Dallas' passing offense. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about his breakaway potential in October 2024:

"Everybody's got their own redeeming quality. And probably at the top of his list from a redeeming quality is he has elite speed."

Bleacher Report is forecasting a scorching 4.28-second, 40-yard dash at the Indianapolis Combine. Bond may bring the game-breaking element Dallas lacks outside CeeDee Lamb.

Important workout dates fall on optimal days for Dallas Cowboys scouts. Defensive linemen and linebackers work out Thursday (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET). Wide receivers conduct their workouts on Saturday (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET).

