Top 3 prospects the Detroit Lions should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is in full swing, led by the defensive lineman and linebackers who kicked off the festivities on Thursday afternoon. For the Detroit Lions, this is a good opportunity to look at some top draft targets as they work to build depth, bring in secondary help and give Aidan Hutchinson some help on the defensive front this offseason.

The Lions hold the No. 28 pick in the first round of the draft but will make six selections over the draft's three days. Detroit has some holes to plug across its roster to get back to Super Bowl contention in 2025.

Here are three players Detroit should have their eye on as the NFL Combine enters full swing.

Three prospects the Detroit Lions should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

#1 James Pearce Jr., EDGE

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

One of the combine's top performers on Day 1, James Pearce stole the show with an electric 4.47 40-yard dash time. Good news for the Lions: Pearce had a relatively quiet remaining performance at the combine, which could leave him on the board by the time the Lions pick rolls around at No. 28.

Pearce would give Detroit their star edge pairing alongside Hutchinson for the future, while giving him time to develop behind Za'Darius Smith, who played well in eight games with the team.

#2 Benjamin Morrison, CB

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Benjamin Morrison could prove to be a home-run value pick for Detroit down the board, as he won't participate in on-field drills. Morrison's stock has slipped over the last few months after he appeared in six games before suffering a torn labrum and could continue to do so given teams won't be able to analyze the Notre Dame product.

Although he won't suit up on Friday, Morrison is a player for the Lions to keep their eye on, given their need of secondary help. Morrison could step in as an immediate starting option at corner if Detroit can land him at No. 60 in the NFL draft.

#3 Donovan Jackson, OG

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Detroit will have a long way to wait until the offensive linemen take the field on Sunday, but it could be well worth it for Donovan Jackson. Like Morrison, Jackson could be a relatively low-risk swing for a high reward in an anchor at guard.

The Lions need help in the interior of their offensive front and could find the answer with Donovan Jackson. Jackson was a three-year starter at Ohio State, racking up two second-team All-Big Ten nods and has plenty of untapped potential at guard.

