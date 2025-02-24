Top 3 prospects the Green Bay Packers should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The Green Bay Packers have found success after transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love in 2023. They went as far as the Divisional Round before going 11-6 in 2024.

However, they cannot be satisfied with such results. With certain positions needing replenishment, they will look at the Draft Combine to scout players who could make an immediate impact. Here are some names they could turn to:

Top three prospects the Green Bay Packers should watch at the 2025 NFL Combine

#3 Jake Majors

Texas v Vanderbilt - Source: Getty

When one looks at the Packers' offense, there's seemingly not much that needs replenishment.

Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs are the unquestioned starting backs. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are the top three wideouts, while Tucker Craft has risen in Luke Musgrave's injury absence to become the top tight end.

However, up front, one question remains: who will be the team's center? The Packers' first priority will be to retain Josh Myers, but they need a fallback just in case he goes elsewhere. Texas' Jake Majors is the top-ranked center prospect, and he makes for an obvious candidate.

#2 Benjamin Morrison

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 12 Stanford at Notre Dame - Source: Getty

The secondary is a key area of weakness the Packers need to address. With Jaire Alexander still reeling from a knee injury and Corey Ballentine and Eric Stokes entering free agency, the secondary could use a boost.

Benjamin Morrison is one man whom scouts should look at to fulfill this purpose. He was a major reason why Notre Dame has reached the national college title game for a while, so he could make an immediate impact.

#1 Jihaad Campbell

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs Michigan - Source: Getty

The Packers seem to have secured their definitive line of the present day, with Lukas Van Ness joining Tedarrell Slaton and Pro Bowlers Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark. But the linebacker department could use some work.

Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie will become free agents soon, and either or both could leave. That would leave only Edgerrin Cooper to help Quay Walker stop the run, so they need another component for when Jeff Hafley runs the 4-3 instead of the nickelback package.

Enter Jihaad Campbell. This cerebral ex-Crimson Tidesman should do wonders at containing routes at the edges or helping to congest the middle.

