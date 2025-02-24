Top 3 prospects the Kansas City Chiefs should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The Kansas City Chiefs have a major rebuild to do after lopsidedly losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. They are already facing uncertainties from multiple players like Travis Kelce and Trey Smith, and they have some deficiencies to fill.

That being said, the top prospects of the draft are the type to go to losing teams to help them prepare for a future of contention. But the job of head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach is to restock the roster with youths who can rejuvenate a contending core. These are the names of prospects whom they should keenly observe when the Draft Combine begins on Thursday...

3) James Pearce Jr.

Chris Jones is one of the best sacking defensive tackles in the NFL, but even he can do only so much. Edge rushing has been a lacking component for the Chiefs ever since Frank Clark was released after 2021, even with the presence of George Karlaftis.

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee's 19-sack phenom, is one person who can help a unit that is short on explosive playmakers like him. His quickness on the edge is first-rate, and the Chiefs are defensively one of those teams that like to get it done fast and open up scoring opportunities for Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

2) Malaki Starks

Justin Reid, one of the cornerstones of the Chiefs' dominant secondary, is set to become a free agent soon. And Andy Reid and Brett Veach have to prepare for the prospect of him going elsewhere.

Fortunately, Malaki Starks is there. The former Georgia Bulldog is a great coverage player who can stop playmakers left and right, and he would slot in perfectly with Bryan Cook.

1) TreVeyon Henderson

The future of the Chiefs' passing game is safe and sound. Even though Travis Kelce continued his regression, Xavier Worthy proved himself a potential future superstar wideout, while Rashee Rice, pending his recovery from an LCL tear and resolution of his criminal case, should slot nicely beside him.

The ground game, however, is another thing entirely. Isiah Pacheco was severely hampered by a leg injury, requiring the return of Kareem Hunt. But he will be a free agent soon, so there needs to be future-proofing.

Enter TreVeyon Henderson. Like the organization, he is a proven winner, having clinched the national title with Ohio State. And he can provide a much-needed boost to a rushing unit that has been needing stars ever since Jamaal Charles left.

