Top 3 prospects the New York Giants should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is underway this week in Indianapolis. For the New York Giants, who finished last season with a franchise-low 3-14 record in 2024, this is a pivotal chance to assess talent that might reverse their fortunes.

With gaps at almost every position group and possessing the third overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants have little margin for error.

The Giants' most glaring needs are at quarterback, cornerback, defensive line and wide receiver.

Top 3 prospects the New York Giants should check out at the 2025 NFL Combine

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

#1. Walter Nolen - Defensive Line, Ole Miss

The New York Giants need someone to play alongside Dexter Lawrence on the defensive line. They still haven't replaced what Leonard Williams provided before he was traded to Seattle.

Nolen possesses NFL-starting size and quickly gets the better of opponents with his explosiveness into the hit. He is a disruptive player with the capacity to beat up blockers when singled up.

His positives are phenomenal playmaking production as an interior linebacker, twitchy movement off the snap, and the ability to punch and shove defenders aside to win gaps. He can absorb double teams or play around a blocker's face and into the backfield.

#2. Jahdae Barron - Cornerback, Texas

The New York Giants' secondary fared terribly in 2024, with second-year cornerback Deonte Banks declining in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's zone-dominant scheme.

Scouting reports describe Barron as a "big nickelback" who "played smothering coverage underneath, driven by route recognition, footwork and play strength." His instincts enable him to leap on catch points or hit pass catchers quickly from zone coverage.

He is not a top-speed guy who takes vertical routes, and he comes with a limited amount of man coverage. But scouts feel his size and tape are working in his favor.

#3. Jalen Milroe - Quarterback, Alabama

With Daniel Jones no longer an option after being benched and eventually released in 2024, the New York Giants need a quarterback.

Based on The Athletic's report on Saturday, Milroe has been impressing teams with his interviews and film sessions.

Milroe's draft projection has been inconsistent among analysts. Some see his athletic upside and arm talent worthy of first-round consideration, while others point to his developmental needs as a passer.

The Sporting News named the Giants as a potential landing spot for the Alabama quarterback, along with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

