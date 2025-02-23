Top 3 prospects the Philadelphia Eagles should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

Fresh from their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles turn their attention to the NFL Scouting Combine beginning February 27 in Indianapolis. The defending champs have the 32nd overall pick, with seven total picks through the first five rounds.

Philadelphia's defense was the deciding factor in their 40-22 Super Bowl win. Their homegrown defensive front of Milton Williams, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter pressured Patrick Mahomes throughout the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are undergoing significant defensive changes. Josh Sweat will probably leave in free agency, and Brandon Graham is considering retirement. Nolan Smith's breakout and Bryce Huff's underwhelming performance following his $51.1 million contract are redefining the edge rusher scene.

General Manager Howie Roseman's history indicates a penchant for building through the trenches. The on-field drills start February 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium, televised on NFL Network and NFL+.

Top 3 prospects the Philadelphia Eagles can check out at the NFL Combine

The following are three prospects the Philadelphia Eagles need to consider:

#1 James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound junior possesses exceptional athletic skills for the edge spot. His three-year work at Tennessee is impressive, with 19.5 sacks, 71 combined tackles and an interception. In 2024, he recorded 7.5 sacks in 13 games, a drop from his 10-sack season in 2023.

His movement skills in fluid situations are impressive in quarterback spy and outside zone defense. At only 21 years old (turns 22 in October), Pearce has high developmental potential. His frame issues are similar to those of current Eagle Nolan Smith, who overcame similar concerns.

#2 Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Dallas Goedert's injury record - having missed 15 of 51 regular-season games in three years - elevates the tight end position up the list. Taylor, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, demonstrated full tight end ability at the Senior Bowl.

His 2024 stats are noteworthy: 55 receptions, 546 yards and impressive dependability with just seven drops on 181 career targets. At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Taylor is both a receiving threat and a blocking force.

#3 Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The 21-year-old All-American safety put up strong numbers in two seasons. In 2023, he recorded three interceptions, seven passes defended and 52 tackles in 14 games. His 2024 performance included 77 tackles, one interception and three passes defended.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah (Feb 18) predicts Starks will join Philadelphia's growing Georgia presence with the 32nd pick. While safety is low on the Philadelphia Eagles' needs chart, his versatility to play different positions fits their defensive mindset.

The Combine workout schedule will be ideal for Philadelphia Eagles scouts: defensive linemen and linebackers on February 27 and defensive backs and tight ends on February 28.

