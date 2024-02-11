Top 5 best Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce moments from 2023 NFL season

The evolution of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has arguably been the most popular storyline and one of the bigger highlights of the 2023 NFL season. They power couple have dominated the headlines throughout the season.

With all the eyes on Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce prepares to win his third Super Bowl ring in Las Vegas, here are the top five best moments from this epic 2023 season.

5 best Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce moments from 2023 NFL season

#5 - Taylor Swift makes her first appearance for Travis Kelce's game with Donna Kelce

Taylor Swift made her first ever appearance to an NFL game in her life to watch Travis Kelce play. The pop star was seen in the suite, cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, with his mother Donna Kelce in attendance.

The NFL world went absolutely wild after spotting the singer at Arrowhead. Travis Kelce did not disappoint the singer. He had seven receptions, 69 receiving yards and a touchdown in Chiefs' 41-10 demolition of Bears.

#4 - Travis Kelce flies to Argentina to meet with Taylor Swift during Chiefs bye week

Travis Kelce is a man in love and nothing stopped him from going to see his girlfriend perform. The two-time Super Bowl champion flew out to Buenos Aires, Argentina during the Chiefs bye week to watch Taylor Swift perform during the South American leg of her Eras tour.

Taylor Swift was seen running to Travis Kelce the duo shared an intimate kiss backstage.

#3 - Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy romantic date after SNL

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took everyone by surprise with their Saturday Night Live appearances in October. After SNL, the Chiefs TE and the pop star were seen holding each other's hands and heading to a dinner date at Nobu in Midtown Manhattan.

#2 - Travis Kelce's has romantic gesture to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce sure knows how to impress. During the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown and put up a romantic “heart hands” gesture to Taylor Swift, who was watching the game from the suite.

#1 - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's intimate kiss after Chiefs' AFCCG win

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs endured a lot during the entirety of the 2023 NFL season. Their offense struggled in stretches during the regular season. Doubts were raise heading into the playoffs whether they can survive.

But they did more than survive. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are having an excellent postseason run. They won the AFC Championship Game, on the road, against the No. 1 team in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens.

It resulted in arguably the best Taylor Swfit-Travis Kelce moment from 2023 season. The popstar and the Chiefs TE shared an emotional and intimate moment after winning the AFC title game. They endured a lot throught out the season. And after Travis Kelce won the game, Taylor Swift was there by her man's side.

They'll take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11, in Las Vegas.