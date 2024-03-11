Top 5 free agency moves that could shake up 2024 feat. Kirk Cousins to Falcons, Gabe Davis to Chiefs, and more

The 2024 NFL free agency period will officially begin on March 13 when the calendar shifts to a new league year. The legal tampering period already started on March 11, so free agents are now permitted to begin speaking with teams about potential contracts. Any new deals for players on expiring contracts switching teams will become official on March 13.

With a surprisingly strong list of impact players at premium positions, the free agency period this year has a legitimate chance to shake things up across the NFL. Here are five potential moves that could make a major difference in terms of outlook and expectations.

2024 NFL free agency moves that could make a major impact

Kirk Cousins

#5 - Calvin Ridley to Saints

The New Orleans Saints came up just short of making it to the NFL playoffs last year. Their lack of wide receiver depth behind Chris Olave was one of the reasons why. Adding Calvin Ridley would solve this issue, while also providing an upgrade from Michael Thomas, who is currently a free agent as well.

#4 - Gabe Davis to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to find legitimate weapons at the wide receiver position since trading away Tyreek Hill. While that hasn't stopped them from winning two consecutive Super Bowl rings, they should still be looking for upgrades. Gabe Davis seems to fit what they need as he is an established deep threat that could open things up for their offense.

#3 - Derrick Henry to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers made a major splash during the offseason by hiring Jim Harbaugh to take over as their head coach. They should now try to support that move during the 2024 NFL free agency period with a new running back, especially with Austin Ekeler a current free agent as well. Derrick Henry seems to be an ideal fit in Habaugh's traditionally run-heavy offensive scheme.

#2 - Saquon Barkley to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' rushing game suffered last year after they parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott last offseason. Tony Pollard failed to meet expectations, and he is reportedly departing the Cowboys for the Tennessee Titans in the 2024 NFL free agency period.

Saquon Barkley is still among the best and most dynamic backs in the NFL, so he could help them get closer to their goal of winning a ring.

#1 - Kirk Cousins to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons desperately need to upgrade their quarterback after Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke both struggled last season. Despite their major deficiencies in this position, they still nearly made it to the NFL playoffs.

Kirk Cousins is the best available quarterback in 2024 NFL free agency, and with his excellent 103.8 passer rating last year, he could elevate the Falcons to legitimate playoff contenders.