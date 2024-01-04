Top 5 NFL players who will make Pro Bowl debut in 2024 ft. Brock Purdy, Puka Nacua, and more

The 2024 Pro Bowl roster is set, and the best players in the NFL are ready to converge in Orlando for the league's equivalent of an all-star game. The San Francisco 49ers have the most Pro Bowlers with nine players selected, while the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens each have seven Pro Bowlers in 2024.

As you would expect, several first-time Pro Bowlers are on this year's list, and we will highlight five of them in this article. Let's take a look at their 2023 stats and attempt to figure out whether they're deserving of the honor.

Who are the Top Five 2024 Pro Bowl Debutants?

These are the top five Pro Bowl debutants in 2024, in no particular order.

1. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, Quarterback

Brock Purdy has had a fairytale start to his NFL career, from being the "Mr. Irrelevant" of his Draft class to earning his nod in only his second season. The Iowa State alum is living the dream in San Francisco.

Brock Purdy has set the San Francisco franchise record for passing yards in a season with 4,280 in 2023, and his 9.6 yards per attempt is the highest by any shot-caller with 400 or more passing attempts in a season.

Purdy is currently in an MVP battle with the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, and he's looking to lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance. His first selection is richly deserved, and it appears to be the first of many for the skilful passer.

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, Wide receiver

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams struck gold with Puka Nacua. The BYU alum was selected in the later rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, and few analysts predicted that he'd make such an impact in his first year. Well, the speedy wideout did just that, and he's just 29 yards shy of breaking the NFL's rookie receiving yard record.

Puka Nacua makes a scary one-two pass-catching punch with former triple crown winner Cooper Kupp, and we don't envy their wildcard round opponents. Nacua will make his debut on the back of one of the best rookie wide receiver seasons in NFL history.

3. DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys, Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys fanbase must have feared the worst when they lost perennial Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs to a season-ending injury early in the season.

However, no one could have predicted that Fresno State alum DaRon Bland would become the best ball hawk in the NFL. The second-year Pro set the NFL's single-season mark with five interception returns for a touchdown, and he leads the league with eight interceptions. Bland deserves his first nod and will represent the Cowboys at this year's showpiece event.

4. Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens, Safety

Kyle Hamilton had a decent rookie season as a backup safety for the Ravens in 2022, but the Notre Dame alum took it up a notch in 2023. Hamilton is a do-it-all safety for the Ravens, and he has amassed sold stats across all boards.

Hamilton is the first Ravens player to record double-digit passes defensed (13) and tackles for loss (10) in a season, and he'll only get better with time. The 2024 Pro Bowl could be the first of many for the versatile safety.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins, Quarterback

Last year, Tua Tagovailoa was viewed as a Pro Bowl snub, but this year, the NFL got it right. The franchise quarterback for arguably the most exciting offense in the league is set to be the starting Quarterback for the AFC Conference.

Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards with 4,451 yards, and he's enjoying the best year of his young career. The Miami Dolphins have selections in 2024, but none is as celebrated as the Alabama Crimson Tide alum.

