Top 5 NFL stars with most Pro Bowl appearances ft. Peyton Manning

The San Francisco 49ers have the most Pro Bowl selections (9), leading the NFL rosters this year.

After being picked with the final overall choice in the 2022 NFL draft, quarterback Brock Purdy was selected for the first time to the Pro Bowl this season. In addition to winning the most fan votes, Purdy assisted the 49ers in securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

With seven Pro Bowl selections, the Baltimore Ravens lead the AFC and are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for second most overall.

For NFL players, receiving a Pro Bowl invitation is a great honor and a key factor in determining whether or not they will be considered for the Hall of Fame.

Here, let's look at the five players who have received the most invites to the Pro Bowl below.

Which NFL players have the most invitations to the Pro Bowl?

#5. Bruce Matthews - 14 Pro Bowl invitations

In the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft, the Houston Oilers picked offensive tackle Bruce Matthews from the University of Southern California with the ninth overall choice. In his 19-year career in the league, he finished as one of the finest players and was selected to 14 Pro Bowls.

Matthews never missed a game due to injury in the NFL. He only missed games in 1983 and 1987 because of contract disagreements.

During his tenure with the Oilers, the USC graduate filled every position on the offensive line. He served as the starting left guard for 99 games, the right guard for 67, the center for 87, the right tackle for 22, and the left tackle for 17.

With 293 NFL starts, Matthews ranks third all-time after Brett Favre and Tom Brady.

#4. Peyton Manning - 14 Pro Bowl invitations

Peyton Manning, frequently considered one of the greatest football players of all time, rose to prominence in the NFL while playing for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. He received five NFL MVP awards, two Super Bowl rings, and fourteen invitations to the Pro Bowl.

The team was having serious problems prior to him being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts as the first overall choice in the 1998 draft. But Manning turned the team around and made them perennial postseason challengers, winning eight division crowns, taking them to two Super Bowl berths and one Super Bowl championship.

Manning was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2000, 2001, 2002–2010, and 2012–2014.

#3. Merlin Olsen - 14 Pro Bowl invitations

1962 marked the beginning of Merlin Olsen's outstanding career with the Los Angeles Rams, which lasted until 1976. He was selected for 14 Pro Bowls, becoming the first NFL player to do so. That record stood until 2021 when Tom Brady surpassed it. Olsen was invited to the Pro Bowl every year between 1962 and 1975.

Despite never winning a Super Bowl, Olsen was a member of two Hall of Fame All-Decade teams, five All-Pro selections, and one Bert Bell Award. In 1982, he was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#2. Tony Gonzalez - 14 Pro Bowl invitations

Among the greatest tight ends in NFL history is Tony Gonzalez. During 15 years with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons between 1999 and 2013, he was chosen for 14 Pro Bowls.

Gonzalez was selected six times for the first-team All-Pro. Among all the TEs in NFL history, he is considered one of the best receivers.

#1. Tom Brady - 15 Pro Bowl invitations

The fact that the guy deemed the greatest of all time has been selected to more Pro Bowls than any other player should come as no surprise to many.

Quarterback Tom Brady has broken multiple records in his career, including the record for the most Pro Bowl invites (15) and Super Bowl rings (7).

Brady's participation in the Super Bowl forced him to stay out for a large portion of his Pro Bowl years, but that doesn't take away from his accomplishment of getting selected so frequently.