Top 5 overrated RBs to avoid in dynasty fantasy football for 2025 season ft. Christian McCaffrey

The running back position has evolved in fantasy football over the past few years. Prior to last season, there was the growing "zero RB" philosophy being used, something that saw teams load up on every non RB position and wait until much later in the selection process to finally choose a running back.

However, 2025 presents a much different scenario, as the majority of drafts have at least four running backs being projected within the top ten. With a bunch of elite rushing and receiving running backs, choosing an RB early may be the difference between winning and losing your league. Despite this, you also want to make sure you do not overvalue some players purely based on position.

Here are five overrated running backs in dynasty fantasy football that you should avoid this year. All projections and rankings are provided by Fantasy Pros.

Top 5 overrated RBs to avoid in dynasty fantasy football

#1) Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Yes, you read that right. Christian McCaffrey is the most overrated running back this year in fantasy football. Although McCaffrey is arguably the best running back over the past decade, he has struggled with injuries in recent years. Now 29 years of age, McCaffrey still has elite talent for re-draft leagues. However, he no longer boasts the same dynasty relevance as he once did.

#2) Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton is one of the most NFL ready running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He is a great rusher and a receiver, and landed in a perfect run heavy scheme in Los Angeles behind a strong offensive line.

What makes Hampton overrated at the current time is his sky high draft projection. Despite not playing a single NFL snap, Hampton is being projected as the RB6 this year. Although he may live up to this expectation, there are other proven talent around a similar age, such as Bucky Irving and Breece Hall, who may be the smarter selection.

#3) Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown had a phenomenal 2024 campaign, earning over 1,000 total yards. And while his talent and the situation are unlikely to change in 2025, Brown is being picked ahead of some extremely talented rushers who have frankly shown more upside and consistency in their career.

Brown is being projected as the RB11 ahead of James Cook (RB13) and Josh Jacobs (RB14), both of whom had more rushing yards and rushing touchdowns than Brown last year.

#4) Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a great rookie season in the National Football League and emerged as the Giants RB1 as the season progressed. However, this offseason, the Giants added running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Skattebo was dominant in college for Arizona State and is known for his tough and physical rushing style, as well as being strong in the passing game too. At the current time, Tracy is being projected as the RB27 in PPR, and is being ranked ahead of other running backs who are solidified RB1's on their respective teams, such as Brian Robinson Jr. and Isiah Pacheco.

#5) Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard's first season in Tennessee saw him lead the Titans backfield ahead of fellow RB Tyjae Spears. However, when Pollard was forced to miss time due to injury, Spears showed his dynamic rushing and receiving skills, amassing over 100 yards from scrimmage.

This offseason, head coach Brian Callahan made clear that he wants to get Spears more opportunities than he received last season. Pollard is being selected as the RB25, despite a committee backfield likely developing this season in Tennessee.

