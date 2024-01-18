Top 5 Patriots free agents whose exits could hamstring New England in 2024 ft. Hunter Henry

The 2024 NFL season will be one of change for the New England Patriots following the departure of legendary HC Bill Belichick.

Belichick leaves New England having established arguably the most dominant dynasty in league history alongside Tom Brady, winning six Super Bowls during his 23-year reign.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of Belichick's former players, Jerod Mayo, is taking over as the Pats' new head coach, and he may have some holes to fill on his first roster. New England may be set for a transitional period both on and off the field, with many starters at risk of walking during the upcoming free agency period.

New England Patriots 2024 free agents

#1 - Hunter Henry, TE

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers

Hunter Henry was a rare bright spot on the 2023 Patriots team, who went 4-13 and finished last in the AFC East. Henry ended the year with 42 receptions for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

Henry was a solid safety blanket for both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, ending the year as second in receiving yards and first in touchdowns.

At 29-years-old Henry still has plenty of good football left in him and will likely want to sign for a competing team when the upcoming free agency period rolls around.

#2 - Mike Gesicki, TE

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Jarod Mayo may have to reset his entire tight end corps, as Mike Gesicki is also an impending free agent.

Gesicki only joined the Patriots prior to the 2023 season from their division rival, the Miami Dolphins. Despite signing a one-year deal for $9m, Gesicki had his worst year in terms of production since his rookie season. He only totaled 244 yards and two touchdowns, and Mayo will likely want to reset the entire corps rather than keep unproductive players on the roster.

#3 - Trent Brown, T

New England Patriots v New York Jets

Another offensive piece the Pats may lose is veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown. Brown was part of their Super Bowl LIII success and made the Pro Bowl back in 2019, but his attitude in recent times means it's likely he's leaving New England this offseason.

During the Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, Brown was listed as a healthy scratch by Bill Belichick.

Belichick answered questions about this scenario by simply saying:

"We activated the players who wanted to play."

#4 - Mike Onwenu, G

Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots

Another important part of the Patriots' offensive line could be out the door during the upcoming free agency. Onwenu has been a consistent starter for New England since being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

In 2023, he started 16 games and earned a healthy 71.5 player grade from PFF, and at just 26 years old, he may have his best football ahead of him.

#5 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

There was much debate as to where Ezekiel Elliott would sign prior to 2023 following his release from the Dallas Cowboys.

He joined the New England Patriots alongside Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. Opportunities were limited for Zeke, who started just five games and posted the lowest yardage and touchdown total of his career with 642 and three, respectively.

However, he impressed many with how he stepped up to the starting berth when Stevenson was injured. It will be interesting to see if New England brings him back for 2024 or if he will end up on a competing team.