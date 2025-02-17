Top 5 players Dolphins should target in 2025 free agency feat. Patrick Mekari

The Miami Dolphins will soon have the opportunity to make roster changes as the NFL free agency season approaches.

After a dismal season, Miami has a fantastic opportunity to improve its foundation, fix its major weaknesses, and reassert itself as a legitimate AFC contender through free agency. To be competitive in a difficult league, Miami needs to handle this offseason wisely as a number of key players will be available in March.

Here, we shall examine some free agents the team needs to pursue beginning next month.

Free agent signings the Miami Dolphins should target

1) OG Patrick Mekari

NFL: Baltimore Ravens guard Patrick Mekari - Source: Imagn

Whether through free agency or the 2025 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins have to take care of their guard needs before the 2025 NFL season.

Miami can benefit from having Patrick Mekari, who has spent six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens playing every role along the offensive line.

Mekari notably spent six games playing both right guard and right tackle before returning to center for the 2020 season. He made 16 starts at left guard in the 2024 campaign.

He will undoubtedly help the Dolphins cover a significant void if they can convince him to sign as a free agent. It would also help that he has experience at both center and tackle positions.

2) DT Milton Williams

Milton Williams of the Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Defensive tackle Milton Williams recorded two sacks and a forced fumble in the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He will be a sought-after player when he goes on the open market in March.

When free agency begins, the Miami Dolphins should make an effort to sign Williams, who finished 2024 with an impressive five sacks and 10 quarterback hits, as they have several impending free agents on the defensive line, including Calais Campbell and Benito Jones.

3) LB Ernest Jones

Ernest Jones IV of the Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

The Dolphins' defensive group would benefit from having another linebacker besides Jordan Brooks since the defense is sometimes caught fragile.

Ernest Jones is a youthful, reliable player Miami might pursue to bolster its linebacker department. Jones helped orchestrate a significant turnaround for the Seattle Seahawks defense in 2024.

4) S Julian Blackmon

Julian Blackmon of the Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Julian Blackmon, who is frequently injured, is likely to leave the Indianapolis Colts in free agency next month.

While Blackmon recorded three interceptions and four pass deflections at the end of the season, it was discovered that he had been playing through a torn labrum since Week 2.

Blackmon can still be a wise free agent addition for the Dolphins since, aside from this past season, he has been one of Indianapolis' best defensive playmakers in the games he has played in. He started 62 games in five seasons with the Colts, recorded 10 interceptions and is still only 26 years old.

5) CB Rasul Douglas

Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas - Source: Getty

Although the Miami Dolphins have many talents at cornerback, they still have a lot of unanswered questions there that need to be answered this offseason.

Additionally, it makes sense that Miami should also focus on the CB position in free agency, given that Kendall Fuller is a possible cut candidate following the 2024 season he had and the fact that the team cannot yet rely on young players like Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner.

Rasul Douglas is a reliable, experienced option that the Dolphins can sign in free agency even though he turns 30 just before the 2025 season.

