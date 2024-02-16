Top 5 tight ends in 2024 NFL Draft feat. Brock Bowers

With the 2024 NFL Draft just two months away, teams are ramping up their preparations for their strategy. They have created hundreds of scouting reports and countless scenarios in case their original choices are already off the board.

Some teams are looking to add a tight end because of their versatility on offense. They can be blockers for running backs during rushing plays and pass-catchers in the aerial game. Tight ends, which are great at both aspects, open up more dimensions to their offense.

Keep an eye on these tight end prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

These players have separated themselves from the rest of the pack by posting solid numbers throughout their college football careers. Doing well for their schools will allow them to play professional football. Therefore, here are the best tight ends in the 2024 draft.

#1 – Brock Bowers

Bowers is at the top of the 2024 tight end class, and it’s not even close. Despite an ankle injury that sidelined him late in the 2023 season, Bowers collected 56 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns in ten games for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brock Bowers showed his talent from the get-go, collecting 13 touchdowns during his rookie season (2021). He had 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns a year later. Aside from his talent as a pass-catcher, Brock Bowers is also a solid blocker, making him a potential top-ten pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#2 – Ja’Tavion Sanders

Sanders is a two-time First Team All-Big 12 member after finishing with 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Texas Longhorns. He made the most of his opportunity after replacing the suspended Jahleel Billingsley in 2021.

Aside from his solid blocking prowess, Sanders has the speed to create separation from defenders and the catching ability to complete plays. Those attributes may lead to him being called early in the 2024 NFL draft.

#3 – Cade Stover

While Marvin Harrison Jr. gets the most attention among Ohio State’s receivers, Stover did well enough to gain consideration as one of the top tight ends in the 2024 NFL Draft. He finished the 2023 Buckeyes with 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Stover gets things done when he catches the ball. Though he’s not as explosive as other tight end prospects, he is excellent at collecting yards after the catch. He can also contribute to his NFL team via his commendable blocking.

#4 – Ben Sinnott

Sinnott improved his numbers over his last two seasons at Kansas State. He finished his third and final year for the Wildcats with 49 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns.

He might not be one of the more popular tight end prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, denying his production and consistency in catching and blocking is tough.

#5 – Jared Wiley

Being a big target (6’7”, 255 pounds) is one of his best attributes, making him useful during third down or red zone situations. Wiley stepped up for TCU after Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis got drafted last season.

Wiley finished his second and final season for the Horned Frogs with 47 receptions for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. Teams looking for a tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft must take note of his improved route running.