With free agency just around the corner, most of the NFL's general managers are preparing for the upcoming frenzy. There are plenty of tight ends who will have many suitors come free agency after teams have seen the contenders find success with the position.

The four remaining teams in the playoffs have four of the league's best tight ends: Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens), who is injured at the moment.

Who are the top free-agent tight ends available in 2024?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best TEs available 2024 NFL free agency

#5, Noah Fant

Seattle's Noah Fant

Noah Fant was part of the blockbuster trade that saw the Denver Broncos trade for Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

Fant now enters free agency for the first time and will have plenty of suitors despite a down year in 2023. His 32 receptions, 414 yards and zero touchdowns were career lows.

#4, Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki

The New England Patriots only signed Mike Gesicki before the 2023 season, but he will likely once again see himself in free agency this offseason.

Gesicki was second on the tight end depth chart behind Hunter Henry and managed just 244 yards and two touchdowns, albeit on a terrible Patriots offense. At just 28 years old, Gesicki is still a valuable addition, and will look to join a contending team after a difficult 2023.

Best TEs available 2024 NFL free agency

#3 - Gerald Everett

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers TE is likely to be a valuable commodity come free agency. Everett joined the Chargers in 2022 after stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks and has amassed 2,798 yards and 19 touchdowns in his seven NFL seasons.

Everett, like the entire Chargers offense, suffered a down year in 2023, totalling just 411 yards and three touchdowns.

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Gesicki isn't the only Patriots tight end likely to command some interest during the upcoming free agency period.

Veteran Hunter Henry was one of the New England Patriots' stand-out performers in 2023, amassing 664 yards on 42 receptions, along with six touchdowns. Like Gesicki, he will likely join a competing team as he will be 30 years old before 2024 is done.

Expand Tweet

#1 - Dalton Schultz

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

The Houston Texans took many by surprise in 2023, with C.J. Stroud immediately becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. One of his supporting pieces, TE Dalton Schultz, will hit the free agent market in 2024.

Schultz only joined the Texans a year ago after spending the entirity of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

He totalled 635 yards and five scores in 2023, and will be of much interest to any team given his production and relatively young age of 27.

Expand Tweet